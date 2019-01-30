[October 31, 2018] New Conviva Data Measures 54% YoY Growth in Global Live TV Streaming, NFL Up 83% in Viewing Hours

Real-Time Data Measurement Shows Connected TVs Are Now More Than 50% Of Global Viewing and Virtual MVPDs Are 75% Of All U.S. Viewing FOSTER CITY, California, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conviva, the real-time measurement and intelligence platform for streaming TV, today released their State of the Streaming TV Industry Report for Q3 2018, which shows staggering growth in global TV streaming. According to the data, a 52% jump in plays and 63% growth in total viewing hours was recorded year-over-year (YoY), including a major increase in traffic during the World Cup tournament. The latest data on streaming TV consumption and quality demonstrates that viewers increasingly demand a seamless streaming experience, and publishers are rising to the challenge to deliver higher overall quality of experience. As viewers become less tolerant of a poor experience, they're shifting to platforms and devices that offer a better experience, trading PC viewing in favor of connected TVs and individual publisher apps for virtual MVPDs with bundled offerings. "Streaming TV consumption shows no signs of slowing down, and publishers have stepped up to the plate, delivering better quality and reliability that viewers have come to expect," said Conviva CEO Bill Demas. "The demand for quality is pushing connected TVs to the top in terms of device share, commanding more than 50 percent of total viewing hours at the expense of PCs that have lost 7 percent while mobile remains relatively flat." Other key takeaways from Conviva's Q3 report reveal: Live sports streaming has surged , as viewer conidence in streaming TV grows and providers deliver improved quality. NFL streaming in September alone accounted for roughly 3% of total streaming plays and viewing hours in the U.S., as more fans than ever elected to stream NFL games.

, as viewer conidence in streaming TV grows and providers deliver improved quality. NFL streaming in September alone accounted for roughly 3% of total streaming plays and viewing hours in the U.S., as more fans than ever elected to stream NFL games. Connected TV plays and viewing hours more than doubled. After a run at the top of the chart, mobile growth has slowed in favor of connected TVs, which experienced a 145% growth in plays and a 103% growth in viewing hours.

After a run at the top of the chart, mobile growth has slowed in favor of connected TVs, which experienced a 145% growth in plays and a 103% growth in viewing hours. Significant overall improvements seen in global quality. Video start failures drastically lowered (down 33 percent), as did buffering rates (down 41%), while picture quality (bitrate) substantially increased (up 25%).

Video start failures drastically lowered (down 33 percent), as did buffering rates (down 41%), while picture quality (bitrate) substantially increased (up 25%). Virtual MVPDs are becoming more attractive , with 292% more plays and 212% more viewing hours YoY in the U.S., drawing significant share away from publisher apps by offering bundled content with better quality delivery, resulting in higher engagement.

, with 292% more plays and 212% more viewing hours YoY in the U.S., drawing significant share away from publisher apps by offering bundled content with better quality delivery, resulting in higher engagement. Long-form content is becoming more popular , experiencing 111% growth in plays, 93% growth in viewing hours, with their increased share now accounting for more than half of all global plays and viewing hours.

, experiencing 111% growth in plays, 93% growth in viewing hours, with their increased share now accounting for more than half of all global plays and viewing hours. Roku remains the leader among Conviva's customer base of connected TV devices with a steady 40% share of viewing hours, yet Amazon Fire TV is growing rapidly with a 500% increase in share of viewing hours.



"It's clear that viewers are less tolerant of a poor experience, as 13% of U.S. and 16% of global viewer attempts result in an exit before the video starts," Demas said. "Providers must increasingly focus on the streaming TV experience to match viewers' rising standards." Data for this report is collected using Conviva's proprietary sensor technology, which is embedded directly within 3 billion streaming video applications. Conviva currently measures 1 trillion data events per day for many of the world's top streaming TV providers, across 180 countries and four continents. In this report, the YoY data from Q3 2018 as compared to Q3 2017 was normalized based on Conviva's consistent customer base.

To see the infographic and full report, click here. About Conviva

Conviva is the real-time measurement and intelligence platform for streaming TV. Conviva's Video AI Platform provides insight into consumer's streaming experiences across all screens and applications at scale. With a global footprint of 50 billion streams per year across 3 billion applications and 200 million users, Conviva serves 200+ brands globally, including HBO, Hulu, Sky, Sling TV, Turner, and more. The company is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices around the globe (www.conviva.com). Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776423/Conviva_Q3_Report.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/525060/Conviva_Logo.jpg

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]