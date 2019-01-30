[October 31, 2018] New Augmented Analysis Platform Sponsors Open Data Science Conference in San Francisco

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kharon – a first of its kind research and data analytics platform that provides financial services firms and other multinational institutions worldwide with the most comprehensive resource for understanding and managing sanctions-related risk – is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Open Data Science Conference taking place in San Francisco, October 31-November 3. Kharon conducts investigative research and analysis on the networks, jurisdictions and activities targeted by global sanctions programs, focusing in particular on associated commercial relationships that present material risk considerations. Through its data and network analytics, Kharon generates insights on international security issues. Kharon is underpinned by its own proprietary technology platform that enables the discovery, analysis, structuring and publication of data and insights with efficiencies, complexity and scale previously unattainable. "We built the tool and platform we had always wished for when we were intelligence analysts at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, researching, analyzing, and acting against the ecosystem of sanctioned networks," said Benjamin Schmidt, Chief Product Officer for Kharon. "We are also working to further develop our data analytics innovations to enhance functioality and advance the accessibility of our product. We are excited to continue exploring and developing new technology and software capabilities to make our research methodology and the end-user experience even more advanced and efficient," he added.



Kharon's augmented analysis platform allows teams of analysts to discover and model qualitative research on the actors involved in the activities targeted by economic sanctions, including terrorism, nuclear proliferation, human rights violations, drug trafficking, and the destabilizing actions of rogue states like North Korea and Iran. The result is a dynamic, published set of non-linear analysis encompassing all knowable data points surrounding these actors and activities, which can be visualized for exploration and further examined through data and network analytics. Kharon's refined data helps clients meet evolving regulatory expectations and better manage the increasing complexity associated with the management of regulatory, commercial and reputational risk, created by undetected associations with sanctioned actors or conduct. "We understand that material relationships around sanctioned actors are far more diverse and complex than what may appear on sanctions lists," said Matthew Epstein, Chairman and CEO of Kharon. "Kharon's technology-driven information resources offer efficient access to deeper and more intelligent data on sanctioned actors and their associated networks. And, with more sophisticated data analytics and technology systems, companies can more safely engage in international business."

Kharon's core of refined data powers three products: Kharon Clearview – the entire body of Kharon research and analysis, including visual charts and detailed analyst notes on complex associations with sanctioned actors; Kharon Dynamic Analytics – an analytics platform empowering clients with subsets of Kharon data tailored specifically to their screening and risk scoring requirements for internal operations; and the Kharon Brief – a media platform for analytical, investigative, and visual pieces published by Kharon experts who break news with timely headlines and insights, and provide thoughtful perspectives on key developments, trends, and themes at the intersection of international security and the global economy. For more information visit kharon.com, and follow Kharon on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @KharonData.

