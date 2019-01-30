[October 31, 2018] New Frontier Data Launches First International Cannabis Alliance to Address Cannabis Industry Risk, Opportunities and Best Practices Worldwide

SYDNEY, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Data, the authority in data, analytics and business intelligence in the global cannabis industry, in conjunction with CannaTech and leading companies representing the key building sectors of any legal cannabis market, announces the creation of the InterCannAlliance (ICA). The ICA has been established to educate and inform future regional market and thought leaders interested in the cannabis industry, fostering responsible, transparent and effective market practices learned across more mature North American cannabis sectors. "The InterCannAlliance is a much-needed effort," said New Frontier Data Founder & CEO Giadha Aguirre de Carcer, "as we now have dozens of nations around the world simultaneously decriminalizing or legalizing cannabis, in response to the increasing acceptance, support and demand of millions of patients around the globe. The Alliance will help empower and engage government and commercial stakeholders by sharing what current leaders have learned in the past decade. Given the speed to market we are seeing, it is imperative to avoid the pitfalls and be aware of expected challenges across each of these unique regions, while understanding where the opportunities will come from, and how to best capitalize on them as they arise." Multinational Cannabis market leaders exclusively sharing their expertise at one-day, invitation-only, regional ICA symposia, will include: • Vicente Sederberg, Policy • Hoban Law Group, Regulation • CohnReznick, Taxation • SteepHill Labs, Lab Testing • Simplifya, Compliance • Lift, Distribution and Customer Education • Cultivation and Processing global enterprises which will only be announced to attendees • And New Frontier Data, Data & Reporting ICA has committed to working with local partners and decision-makers across the Latin American, Asia-Pacific and African regions, starting with the Latin Amerca ICA Symposium in 2019.



"New Frontier Data is proud to have partnered with CannaTech who has been fostering education and connectivity across the international cannabis space for almost a decade," added Aguirre de Carcer. "CannaTech will organize and coordinate locally for all regional ICA events." About InterCannAlliance

The International Cannabis Alliance (InterCannAlliance) was created in March of 2018 to bring advancements from existing legal cannabis markets to new and evolving legal cannabis markets around the globe. As established and emerging markets look to cannabis to reinvigorate their economies, healthcare and a range of industries, InterCannAlliance unites recognized leaders from industry segments considered to be critical building blocks for any cannabis market. The organization seeks to simplify the complex and inconsistent regulatory environments being implemented across and within nations and to help emerging markets capitalize on lessons learned elsewhere. The InterCannAlliance conducts invitation-only quarterly regional symposia to facilitate collaboration among governments, non-government organizations and large commercial enterprises to expedite access to and assessment of opportunities while accelerating growth. For more information, visit www.intercannalliance.com. About New Frontier Data New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the cannabis industry. It offers vetted data, actionable business intelligence and risk management solutions for investors, operators, researchers and policymakers. New Frontier Data's reports and data have been cited in over 69 countries around the world to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with additional offices in Denver, CO, London, UK, Bogota, Colombia, and Hong Kong. New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis-related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry worldwide. For more information about New Frontier Data please visit: http://www.NewFrontierData.com. About CannaTech CannaTech is widely recognized as the premier cannabis event, designed to deliver the most sophisticated conference experience in cannabis today. CannaTech showcases leading thinkers and influencers from across the globe and presents the most relevant conversations industry wide. The company features dynamic presentations that focus on science, research, finance, medicine, tech, agriculture, innovation and government policy. For more information about CannaTech, please visit http://www.canna-tech.co. Contact: Laura Kam, laura@kamgs.com +972-54-806-8613 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-frontier-data-launches-first-international-cannabis-alliance-to-address-cannabis-industry-risk-opportunities-and-best-practices-worldwide-300741129.html SOURCE New Frontier Data

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]