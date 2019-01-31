[October 30, 2018] New Girl Scout PSA Inspires Girls to Discover and Harness Their Authentic Selves Beyond Social Media

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced a new PSA, "All Girl Scout," which shows how Girl Scouts is the single best place for girls to take action, lead the way, explore the unknown, and change the world. Anchored by the powerful voices of girls, the PSA conveys how today's busy girls are searching for authenticity and ways to actualize their passions and beliefs "IRL" versus getting lost in the world of social media. Actual Girl Scouts, who defy stereotypes and hold diverse interests, shine in the PSA, identifying the all-girl organization as the place where they can follow their passions and embrace their true selves. As a Girl Scout, a girl has unique opportunities to pursue what she cares about, whether it's technology, sports, the arts, environmentalism, or any number of other interests. No matter her passion, Girl Scouts helps her live it out, and the results are proven: compared to girls who don't participate in Girl Scouts, girls who participate have more confidence (80% versus 68%), seek challenges more readily (62% versus 42%), and are more than twice as likely to exhibit community problem-solving skills (57% versus 28%). As shown through the array of experiences and strengths each girl brings to the PSA, all girls are welcome to join Girl Scouts, where they're free to discover and develop their amazing leadership capabilities,changing the world and themselves in the process.



Following the successful "Lifetime of Leadership" PSA, which featured influential Girl Scout alums who demonstrate the organization's legacy of fostering female leaders, "All Girl Scout" shows that it's Girl Scouts who are taking action to address the pressing challenges of today. It features change-makers like Gold Award Girl Scouts Shelby, who brought national attention to the issue of plastic pollution in the oceans through her No Straw November advocacy campaign, and Nikole, who compiled and shared the stories of heroic veterans, using the power of storytelling to unite people. "Girls today are eager to figure out who they are and what they stand for, but finding that path is often a challenge," said Sylvia Acevedo, GSUSA CEO. "Our new PSA for girls and their supporters shows that there is a place just for them, where they can discover new talents and reach their full leadership potential. The message is especially impactful and authentic because it's coming from girls themselves. At Girl Scouts, we know phenomenal things happen for communities and the world when a girl's leadership potential is unleashed—and we want this for every girl."

From learning about entrepreneurship through her very first Girl Scout Cookie season, to sustainably addressing one of the world's grand challenges on her way to earning the Girl Scout Gold Award (the organization's highest award), at Girl Scouts a girl has countless opportunities to lead, have fun, and build important skills to last a lifetime. "All Girl Scout" was produced by Socialfly, a women-owned and led "social first" digital agency co-founded by Courtney Spritzer and Stephanie Cartin, the latter a Girl Scout alum. Socialfly partnered with production company Vagrants to lead the project from conception to completion. The PSA will run on both advanced and connected TV, including Hulu, Roku, and Samba TV, as well as social media channels and at www.girlscouts.org/all. GSUSA will target girls ages 13 and up and moms of younger girls through Spotify, social, and mobile platforms. For more information about Girl Scouts, including how to join and volunteer, visit www.girlscouts.org/join. We're Girl Scouts of the USA

We're 2.6 million strong—1.8 million girls and 800,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We're the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-girl-scout-psa-inspires-girls-to-discover-and-harness-their-authentic-selves-beyond-social-media-300740428.html SOURCE Girl Scouts of the USA

