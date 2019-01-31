[October 30, 2018] New Mac mini Packs a Huge Punch

Apple (News - Alert) ® today gave Mac mini® a massive increase in performance. Now with quad- and 6-core processors, up to 64GB of faster memory and blazing fast all-flash storage, the new Mac mini delivers an insane five times faster performance, making it the most powerful Mac mini ever made.1 And with Thunderbolt 3 ports, the Apple T2 Security Chip and a 10Gb Ethernet option, the new Mac mini is a faster and more capable desktop that can do so much more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005707/en/ New Mac mini delivers an insane five times faster performance. (Photo: Business Wire) "Mac mini is loved by customers for its ability to be used in incredibly diverse environments - from casual desktop use, to live professional performances, to multiple Mac mini computers powering through video renderings and compiling software code, to racks of thousands in giant app build farms - anywhere a small-but-mighty Mac is needed to get the job done," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Mac mini customers are going to flip over the new Mac mini. It has more than five times the performance, up to 6-core desktop-class processors, an Apple T2 Security Chip, faster memory up to 64GB, high-performance all-flash storage, and is packed with advanced ports including four Thunderbolt 3, two USB-A, HDMI video, audio and Ethernet up to 10Gbps. All of this power is packed into the same size enclosure as before, perfect for customers updating or creating all-new installations where Mac mini is the ideal solution." Five Times Faster and More Powerful Than Ever Now with quad- and 6-core 8th-generation Intel (News - Alert) Core processors with Turbo Boost Speeds up to 4.6GHz and Intel UHD graphics, Mac mini delivers up to five times faster performance than the previous generation.1 Mac mini now rips through traditional desktop tasks like photo and video editing, music creation and software development, and crushes pro workflows including video transcoding, code compiling and live musical performances. And with up to 64GB of 2666 MHz memory, Mac mini can load larger files into memory, run more virtual machines or manipulate even larger data sets. Every Mac mini now features the speed and reliability of all-flash storage. With capacities up to 2TB, the SSDs on Mac mini are up to four times faster, so working with large files and oening apps is quicker than ever.1



Apple T2 Security Chip Comes to Mac mini The Apple T2 Security Chip brings industry-leading security to your Mac mini. The T2 features an SSD controller with on-the-fly data encryption so everything stored on the SSD is automatically and fully encrypted. The Secure Enclave in T2 ensures that software loaded during the boot process has not been tampered with. T2 also features HEVC video transcoding that's up to an incredible 30 times faster, enabling pro users to work more quickly with higher resolution video throughout their workflow.1

Higher Performance I/O With Thunderbolt 3 and 10Gb Ethernet With four Thunderbolt 3 ports, twice as many Thunderbolt ports as the previous generation and each with double the performance, the new Mac mini can connect to high speed storage, 4K and 5K Thunderbolt displays, and output video in three formats. Mac mini also features an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB-A ports, an audio jack and Gigabit Ethernet, so it can connect to almost anything. And for super fast networking performance, Mac mini offers a 10Gb Ethernet option for the first time. 100 Percent Recycled Aluminum Enclosure and a Smaller Carbon Footprint Now in a gorgeous new space gray finish, every new Mac mini enclosure uses an Apple-designed aluminum alloy made from 100 percent recycled aluminum for the first time, which has the same strength, durability and beautiful finish as the aluminum in all Apple products.2 The Mac mini also features the use of more post-consumer recycled plastic in parts like the foot. All together these advancements help to reduce the carbon footprint of the new Mac mini by nearly 50 percent.3 macOS Mojave All new Macs come with macOS® Mojave, the latest version of the world's most advanced desktop operating system, with new features inspired by pros but designed for everyone. In macOS Mojave, a new Dark Mode transforms the desktop with a dramatic new look that puts the focus on user content. The new Stacks feature organizes messy desktops by automatically stacking files into neat groups. Familiar iOS apps, including News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home, are now available on the Mac® for the first time. FaceTime (News - Alert) ® now adds support for group calling, and the Mac App Store® gets a full redesign featuring rich editorial content and the addition of apps from top developers, including Microsoft (News - Alert) and Adobe. Pricing and Availability Starting at $799, the new Mac mini is available to order today on apple.com. It will be available in Apple retail stores and through Apple Authorized Resellers starting Wednesday, November 7. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options and accessories are available online at apple.com/mac. 1 Testing conducted by Apple in October 2018 using preproduction 3.2GHz 6-core Intel Core i7-based Mac mini systems with 64GB of RAM (News - Alert) and 2TB SSD, and shipping 3.0GHz dual-core Intel Core i7-based Mac mini systems with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Performance tests are conducted using specific computer systems and reflect the approximate performance of Mac mini. 2 Recycled material claim applies to the enclosure. 3 Based on Product Greenhouse Gas Life Cycle Assessment. See our Product Environmental Reports for more information. Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple's four software platforms - iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS - provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it. NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom), or call Apple's Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042. © 2018 Apple Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac mini, macOS, Mac, FaceTime and App Store are trademarks of Apple Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005707/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]