New Xerox ConnectKey Printers Uplevel Productivity and Creativity in the Workplace

Workers can spend more time collaborating and creating colorful marketing materials with two new Xerox (NYSE:XRX) workplace assistant printers that personalize work experiences and support mobility with secure, wireless printing.

Designed for medium and large workgroups, the customizable Xerox VersaLink® C8000 and C9000 A3 Color Printers produce professional color quality, backed by benchmark reliability at an affordable total cost of ownership. In addition, the C9000 is equipped with precision color management tools, greater media flexibility and added productivity - must-haves for in-house graphic designers.

Exceptional user experience

The user experience, which sets these products apart, begins with a simple, wizard-based installation and configuration process. Designers, marketers and office staff have access to a powerful, yet accessible feature set, without requiring IT expertise.

The exclusive 5-inch, tilt-capable, color user interface responds to taps, swipes and pinches, much like mobile devices, and can be personalized for different work environments or individual users.

Further personalization is provided by Xerox ConnectKey® apps, available from the Xerox App Gallery. These apps provide one-touch, easy access to cloud services such as Dropbox, Google Drive and Box; and with @PrintByXerox, any email-enabled device can print a job while on the go.







This consistent user experience is available across all ConnectKey-enabled devices, enabling a standard workflow that fuels increased productivity.

Professional color in a workplace setting

Both devices provide professional color image quality with advanced EA Toner and high print resolution. For enhanced color management, the C9000 supports the Xerox Precise Color Management System, offering color accuracy and precise tuning of Pantone and custom spot colors.

The C9000 also handles thicker and heavier stocks for greater media flexibility in developing applications such as brochures, proposals, posters, direct-mail pieces and signage. To automate the final output, optional booklet makers, available on both devices, offer saddle-stitch, crease, and booklet making.

"Like other members of the VersaLink family, the C8000 and C9000 let you work on your own terms, whenever and wherever you want," said Tracey Koziol, senior vice president, Global Offerings, Xerox. "They are true workplace assistants, adjusting to work styles and requirements while keeping up with the rapidly evolving, increasingly mobile workplace."

Availability

The VersaLink C8000 and C9000 are available immediately worldwide through Xerox direct and indirect channels.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation is a technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. We understand what's at the heart of sharing information - and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the integration of paper and digital, the increasing requirement for mobility, and the need for seamless integration between work and personal worlds. Every day, our innovative print technologies and intelligent work solutions help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) at @Xerox.

