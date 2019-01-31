|
|[October 30, 2018]
New Turbonomic Cloud Specialization Designed for Top Global Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services Partners
Turbonomic,
the leader in workload automation for hybrid cloud and three-time
ranking Forbes
Cloud 100 company, today announced a strategic extension of its Partner
Program, designed from the ground-up for the top, global partners of
Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (News - Alert) (AWS). The new Cloud
Specialization offers partners a differentiated technology and approach
to managing today's workload diversity across multiple customer
environments in a single platform, enabling partners to deliver the
industry's fastest and most accurate, AI-powered cloud assessment plans
and optimization.
The new Specialty builds upon Turbonomic's rapidly accelerating
partnerships with Microsoft
Azure and AWS
(awarding Turbonomic with both AWS Cloud Migration and AWS Cloud
Management Tools Competencies within a month of each other).
Partners who complete specialization gain access to dedicated technical
resources to assist with first engagements, co-brandable customer
campaigns and service delivery templates. Additionally, the enablement
and training provide partners with the technical acumen to deliver new
services at any phase of customers' cloud journey. More than 30 partners
have been onboarded and enabled through the new Specialization.
"Managing workloads in the cloud requires accurate planning and ongoing
optimization. Partners are excited to work with us because only
Turbonomic delivers consumption-based instance and Reserved Instance
(RI) selection to lead customers through their cloud journey, including
assessing, planning, migrating and optimizing workloads from on-premises
to public cloud," said Chris Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Global
Channel & Alliances at Turbonomic. "Partners can differentiate their
offerings by leveraging a single management platform that runs across
hybrid environments to deliver workload performance, policy adherence
and cost effectiveness to realize the full promise of cloud agility and
elasticity."
Turbonomic, a leader in the Forrester
Wave™: Cloud Cost Monitoring and Optimization, Q2 2018, maximizes
cloud elasticity and agility through "SMART"
workloads that self-manage, anywhere, in real-time. As more customers
move workloads to Azure and AWS, workload
automation software uniquely assesses and plans cloud migrations
faster and more accurately than any solution in the market. Installed
within 30 minutes, customers lower their cloud costs by 30 percent while
achieving 30 percent better performance and enforcing business policy
compliance.
Additionally, Turbonomic continues expanding its global Partner &
Alliances team as part of its plan to more than double the organization
by the end of 2018. The majority of hiring has been focused in Europe,
attracting talent from companies including Cisco, Dell EMC, Microsoft
and VMware. Turbonomic currently works with over 300 global alliance and
channel partners, including 10th Magnitude, Accenture (News - Alert), AHEAD, AWS, BMC,
Catapult, CDW, Cisco,
DXC,
Kovarus, Microsoft (News - Alert), Presidio, Quisitive, RoundTower Technologies, RTP
Technology, Sirius/Forsythe, Technologent, Trace3, UnifyCloud and many
others.
Partner Quotes
Catapult Systems
is a cloud solution provider with a heavy focus on digital
transformation. Larry Swonke, Director of Azure Services at Catapult
said: "Digital transformation requires intelligent migration to, and
continuous optimization of, public cloud - neither of which are easy or
manually possible. The Turbonomic Cloud Specialization helps Catapult
build and deliver new offerings that confidently lead our customers
through their entire cloud journey."
Technologent recently introduced a new Cloud
Migration Practice and Turbonomic is a key solution within its new
offering. Brian McNeil, VP of Cloud Transformation at Technologent said:
"The beauty of cloud is that it enables IT to focus on service delivery
to speed innovation and business results - instead of focusing on IT
management and maintenance. Turbonomic is a key partner because of the
precision self-managing workloads deliver, ensuring customers can
accurately migrate their workloads to the cloud - and optimize the
environment once in the cloud." More details about how Turbonomic and
Technologent are working together can be found in this webinar.
UnifyCloud specializes
in cloud migration, with a focus on compliance and cost management. Marc
Pinotti, CEO at UnifyCloud said: "Hybrid cloud makes digital
transformation possible. It also introduces new levels of risk in terms
of security, compliance and ballooning cloud bills. As a Turbonomic
partner, we help customers assess their apps and data to identify the
exact resources they require for cloud optimization."
About Turbonomic
Turbonomic workload automation for hybrid cloud continuously assures
that all workloads get precisely the resources needed to ensure
performance and eliminate overspending while maintaining policy
compliance. Founded in 2009, Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the
fastest-growing technology companies, trusted by thousands of enterprise
organizations to activate their hybrid cloud journey. To learn more
about Turbonomic, visit turbonomic.com.
