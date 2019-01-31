[October 30, 2018] New Turbonomic Cloud Specialization Designed for Top Global Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services Partners

Turbonomic, the leader in workload automation for hybrid cloud and three-time ranking Forbes Cloud 100 company, today announced a strategic extension of its Partner Program, designed from the ground-up for the top, global partners of Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (News - Alert) (AWS). The new Cloud Specialization offers partners a differentiated technology and approach to managing today's workload diversity across multiple customer environments in a single platform, enabling partners to deliver the industry's fastest and most accurate, AI-powered cloud assessment plans and optimization. The new Specialty builds upon Turbonomic's rapidly accelerating partnerships with Microsoft Azure and AWS (awarding Turbonomic with both AWS Cloud Migration and AWS Cloud Management Tools Competencies within a month of each other). Partners who complete specialization gain access to dedicated technical resources to assist with first engagements, co-brandable customer campaigns and service delivery templates. Additionally, the enablement and training provide partners with the technical acumen to deliver new services at any phase of customers' cloud journey. More than 30 partners have been onboarded and enabled through the new Specialization. "Managing workloads in the cloud requires accurate planning and ongoing optimization. Partners are excited to work with us because only Turbonomic delivers consumption-based instance and Reserved Instance (RI) selection to lead customers through their cloud journey, including assessing, planning, migrating and optimizing workloads from on-premises to public cloud," said Chris Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Global Channel & Alliances at Turbonomic. "Partners can differentiate their offerings by leveraging a single management platform that runs across hybrid environments to deliver workload performance, policy adherence and cost effectiveness to realize the full promise of cloud agility and elasticity." Turbonomic, a leader in the Forrester Wave™: Cloud Cost Monitoring and Optimization, Q2 2018, maximizes cloud elasticity and agility through "SMART" workloads that self-manage, anywhere, in real-time. As more customers move workloads to Azure and AWS, workload automation software uniquely assesses and plans cloud migrations faster and more accurately than any solution in the market. Installed within 30 minutes, customers lower their cloud costs by 30 percent while achieving 30 percent better performance and enforcing business policy compliance.



Additionally, Turbonomic continues expanding its global Partner & Alliances team as part of its plan to more than double the organization by the end of 2018. The majority of hiring has been focused in Europe, attracting talent from companies including Cisco, Dell EMC, Microsoft and VMware. Turbonomic currently works with over 300 global alliance and channel partners, including 10th Magnitude, Accenture (News - Alert) , AHEAD, AWS, BMC, Catapult, CDW, Cisco, DXC, Kovarus, Microsoft (News - Alert) , Presidio, Quisitive, RoundTower Technologies, RTP Technology, Sirius/Forsythe, Technologent, Trace3, UnifyCloud and many others. Partner Quotes

Catapult Systems is a cloud solution provider with a heavy focus on digital transformation. Larry Swonke, Director of Azure Services at Catapult said: "Digital transformation requires intelligent migration to, and continuous optimization of, public cloud - neither of which are easy or manually possible. The Turbonomic Cloud Specialization helps Catapult build and deliver new offerings that confidently lead our customers through their entire cloud journey." Technologent recently introduced a new Cloud Migration Practice and Turbonomic is a key solution within its new offering. Brian McNeil, VP of Cloud Transformation at Technologent said: "The beauty of cloud is that it enables IT to focus on service delivery to speed innovation and business results - instead of focusing on IT management and maintenance. Turbonomic is a key partner because of the precision self-managing workloads deliver, ensuring customers can accurately migrate their workloads to the cloud - and optimize the environment once in the cloud." More details about how Turbonomic and Technologent are working together can be found in this webinar. UnifyCloud specializes in cloud migration, with a focus on compliance and cost management. Marc Pinotti, CEO at UnifyCloud said: "Hybrid cloud makes digital transformation possible. It also introduces new levels of risk in terms of security, compliance and ballooning cloud bills. As a Turbonomic partner, we help customers assess their apps and data to identify the exact resources they require for cloud optimization." Additional Resources Connect with Turbonomic via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and on the Turbonomic Green Circle Community

For news, updates and executive perspectives, visit the Turbonomic Blog About Turbonomic Turbonomic workload automation for hybrid cloud continuously assures that all workloads get precisely the resources needed to ensure performance and eliminate overspending while maintaining policy compliance. Founded in 2009, Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the fastest-growing technology companies, trusted by thousands of enterprise organizations to activate their hybrid cloud journey. To learn more about Turbonomic, visit turbonomic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005357/en/

