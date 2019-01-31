|
|[October 30, 2018]
|
New Quest Spotlight Cloud Ensures Consistent Performance and High Availability for Database Cloud Workloads
Quest Software, a global systems
management, data protection and security software provider, today
announced general availability of the new Spotlight
Cloud. Delivered as a Software as a Service (SaaS (News - Alert)) offering,
Spotlight Cloud provides 24/7 performance monitoring, instant
diagnostics, and powerful tuning to ensure consistent performance and
high availability across Microsoft (News - Alert) SQL Server database environments. The
first release of Spotlight Cloud includes the availability of Spotlight
Cloud Professional for SQL Server which lowers SQL Server cost of
ownership and simplifies deployment and maintenance. The new Spotlight
Tuning Pack Professional, a component also available in the first
release of Spotlight Cloud, makes high-end performance tuning easy for
organizations of any size.
Organizations today rely on their database infrastructure to uphold
service levels and provide decision makers with the data they need to
make informed decisions that support business growth. Maintaining a
healthy database infrastructure, however, requires the ability to
diagnose performance issues quickly and accurately. With Spotlight
Cloud, DBAs and developers can resolve issues proactively before they
impact the business.
Leveraging cloud compute, Spotlight Cloud is able to hold performance
data longer and deliver deeper analytics with the highest level of
security. Today, many environments are hybrid-combining on premise and
cloud workloads. In the cloud, performance is no longer just about
availability and response time. Now, cost is a major factor. Spotlight
Cloud highlights areas where users can optimize for optimal performance.
It also gives users the ability to gain deep insights into the nature of
a workload over long periods to make the best provisioning choices in
terms of how, where and how much to deploy.
"Every second counts when servers fail or slow down. Most monitoring
systems only tell you when something has failed and when it is about to
fail, whereas Spotlight Cloud can alert you of potential bottlenecks
before they impact the business," said Patrick O'Keefe, VP of
Engineering of Quest Software (News - Alert). "With Spotlight Cloud, there's no nee to
worry about the distraction and expense of setting up and maintaining on
premise performance repositories. Developers and administrators can
focus on solving problems and tuning their databases for increased
reliability and faster performance."
With Spotlight Cloud, DBAs and developers have anytime, anywhere access
to quickly identify performance degradation and isolate the cause of a
performance issue. Unlike most solutions that only send alerts and have
limited information viewable via a browser on mobile devices, Spotlight
Cloud offers native mobile apps for iOS and Android (News - Alert). Innovative
approaches such as "Smart Alarms" allow the user to get more contextual
information faster so that they can begin to issue triage in seconds and
to solve problems straight from their devices.
"Before having a monitoring tool in place, all we could do was react as
database situations occurred," said Daniel S. Boucher, Director of IT,
Core-Logix. "Now with Spotlight Cloud, we can be proactive because we
have our very own 'Eye of Providence'. It keeps watch when I cannot."
"Mobility is no longer a trend, it's a reality for today's DBAs," said
Peter O'Connell, Senior Product Manager at Quest Software. "In the
middle of a crisis, every second counts. Critical production servers
that drive production or process transactions can cause losses of
thousands of dollars per second. With this type of pressure, DBAs need
every bit of help they can get. It's important that they treat the
symptom fast, and equally important that they have enough data and
insight at their fingertips to ensure they can tackle the root cause to
prevent re-occurrence."
Spotlight Cloud key features and functionalities:
-
Smart Alarms: Enables the start of problem resolution as soon
as an issue is detected by presenting data trends, contextual data and
advisories in the alarm itself. This allows DBAs to shortcut the
initial problem triage and begin solving issues immediately, so they
get to the root cause faster.
-
Workload Analysis: Provides a way to dissect workload across a
range of dimensions and from different perspectives, to allow DBAs to
pinpoint what is having the greatest impact on specific aspects of
their workload.
-
Health Checks: Runs a range of proactive checks on databases to
look for worrying trends or deviations from best practice. This
feature can identify problems in the making and will suggest or take
corrective action.
-
Spotlight Tuning Pack: Helps navigate complex query plans with
an advisor that interprets their structure and an artificial
intelligence engine which identifies code optimizations to improve the
performance of your query.
-
Native Mobile Application: Allows DBAs to monitor and manage
from their iOS and Android mobile or tablet device.
-
Data History: Keeps data for up to a year, versus most on
premise solutions that keep data for a week to a month.
Additional Information & Resources
Spotlight Cloud is generally available and will be showcased at the PASS
Summit, November 6-9, Seattle at Quest booth#100.
For more information visit the Spotlight Cloud product
site.
About Quest Software
Quest provides software solutions for the rapidly-changing world of
enterprise IT that help simplify the challenges caused by data
explosion, cloud expansion, hybrid data centers, security threats and
regulatory requirements. The company is a global provider to 130,000
companies across 100 countries, including 95% of the Fortune 500 and 90%
of the Global 1000. Since 1987, Quest has built a portfolio of solutions
which now includes database management, data protection, identity and
access management, Microsoft platform management and unified endpoint
management. With Quest, organizations spend less time on IT
administration and more time on business innovation. For more
information, visit www.quest.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005189/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]