|[October 30, 2018]
New Crayon Battlecards Integrate with Salesforce CRM and Largest Source of Real-Time Competitive Intelligence
Crayon, the market
and competitive intelligence platform company that enables
businesses to track, analyze, and act based on market movements, is
arming sales teams with dynamic Battlecards
integrated with Salesforce CRM and the world's first real-time,
programmatic competitive intelligence engine, the largest source of
real-time competitive intelligence. Crayon monitors more than 300
million pages across 7.6 million domains and 2.4 million companies, and
applies algorithmic and machine learning techniques to synthesize and
extract actionable competitive intelligence insights for customers.
Crayon Battlecards allow businesses to easily create, distribute, and
measure battlecards that are wired to the latest market movements,
allowing them to win more competitive deals while dramatically cutting
time to collect and update intel.
"The number one problem with today's battlecards is that they're
perpetually out of date," said Jonah
Lopin, CEO and co-founder of Crayon. "Teams spend countless hours
crafting these battlecards, but they become stale days or weeks after
they hit publish. Your competitive set doesn't sit still, and you've got
to stay in sync. That's why Crayon is wiring battlecards directly to our
real-time market intelligence engine, so that sales teams always have
up-to-date, reliable competitive insights that win business."
Restaurant POS and management software company Upserve
uses Crayon intel to keep up with competitor product updates in a
hyper-competitive market. They shared, "By staying on top of our
competitors, we've been able to arm our sales team with actionable
insights that they can act on immediately. As a result of Crayon, our
win rate against our top five biggest competitors has improved by 54
percent."
"We compete against a variety of providers across a range of size and
sophistication," said Mike Greene of Klaviyo,
email marketing platform company. "As product marketer, keeping track of
these competitors as the market changes, and arming our sales team with
accurate and relevant information is a huge undertaking. Crayon enables
me to share the right information on our competition in a way that helps
our team win more."
On top of battlecards always being out of date, they are not easily
found and used by sales, and they aren't measured, unlike every other
area of marketing from SEO to PPC to email marketing. Crayon Battlecards
are designed from the ground up to eliminate these concerns. Users are
alerted to new relevant intel from within the battlecard, enabling an
update in a matter of clicks. Battlecards are available wherever the
sales team lives - desktop viewing, mobile access on the road, or even
from within Salesforce CRM. Crayon Battlecards have built-in measurement
tools to evaluate usage and sales feedback, giving visibility into
battlecard effectiveness and ROI.
"Sales battlecards are only as good as the data behind them, and Crayon
is already best-in-class at tracking and delivering actionable,
real-time intelligence," said Ellie
Mirman, CMO at Crayon. "Crayon Battlecards are a natural extension
of our flagship market intelligence platform, enabling businesses to get
the best, up-to-date intelligence in front of their sales team to win
more competitive deals, while alleviating the traditionally laborious
sales battlecard process."
For more information, visit: www.crayon.co/products/battlecards
About Crayon
Crayon's market and competitive intelligence
platform enables businesses to track, analyze, and act on market
movements from their competitors, customers, and partners. Tens of
thousands of teams use Crayon's software to capture and analyze complete
market intelligence - external messaging and positioning, product and
pricing changes, hiring plans, partner strategies, and more - pulling
from more than 7 million sources. Crayon was founded in 2015 by former
HubSpot and AdMob (News - Alert) executives to enable millions of businesses to take
advantage of valuable market intelligence data to drive opportunities
and revenue. To learn more about Crayon, or request a free sample market
intelligence report, visit www.crayon.co.
