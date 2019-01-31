[October 30, 2018] New RootMetrics® Report Reveals a Heated Race for Top Mobile Performance in Philadelphia

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from RootMetrics by IHS Markit, the gold standard for mobile performance benchmarking, reveals a close competition for top mobile experience in the Philadelphia metro area. When it comes to overall performance, AT&T and Verizon share the award, which T-Mobile previously held outright. The latest 2nd Half 2018 Philadelphia Metro RootScore® Report also shows AT&T and Verizon alone share awards in network reliability and call performance. Meanwhile, T-Mobile makes strides in the metro area, tying with AT&T for an award in network speed and holding the Data Performance RootScore Award outright for the eighth consecutive testing period. Looking at data performance in Philadelphia, AT&T records the fastest median download speed in the metro area at 43.1 Mbps, while T-Mobile records the fastest median upload speed at 18.1 Mbps. Verizon also makes data speed improvements, increasing its median download speed from 17.6 Mbps to 26.9 Mbps since the previous round of testing. "Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T are clearly making mobile experience a priority in Philadelphia, with each carrier winning or sharing multiple awards in our new report," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "While AT&T and Verizon take the top spot for overall performance, T-Mobile is holding steady across network speed and data performance categories. It's clear that regardless of the carrier, Philadelphians can expect positive smartphone experiences wherever and howevr they plan to use their devices."



This is the fifteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in Philadelphia and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance. Mobile Performance You Can Depend on

Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics indicates performance in these key areas with its network reliability category, a combination of results from data, call, and text tests; and its network speed category, which examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email, and web/app tasks. Verizon and AT&T share the Network Reliability RootScore Award, which was previously held by Verizon and T-Mobile. Meanwhile, AT&T and T-Mobile share the award for network speed, which T-Mobile previously held outright. Data Performance The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks, and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps. T-Mobile takes the Data Performance RootScore Award outright, while also recording the fastest median upload speed at 18.1 Mbps. Meanwhile, AT&T records the fastest median download speed at 43.1 Mbps, allowing a user to download a high-definition television show in about two minutes. Call and Text Performance Call and text capabilities are fundamental to a strong mobile experience. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages. AT&T and Verizon share the Call Performance RootScore Award, which Verizon previously held outright. Meanwhile, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon share the award for text performance for the third report in a row. Comprehensive Testing

To evaluate the mobile experience in Philadelphia, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from September 24 through October 7. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 184 locations and while driving 3,147 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website. About RootMetrics®

RootMetrics®, by IHS Markit, is mobile analytics that measures mobile network performance and offers insights into the consumer mobile experience. RootMetrics provides data on mobile network performance to help the networks improve and give consumers an end-to-end look at mobile performance. To ensure that RootMetrics testing reflects real-world mobile usage, testing is conducted based on where, when and how consumers use their smartphones most often. © 2018 RootMetrics. All rights reserved. FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Lori Niquette for RootMetrics

rootmetrics@shiftcomm.com

617-779-1800 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-rootmetrics-report-reveals-a-heated-race-for-top-mobile-performance-in-philadelphia-300740007.html SOURCE RootMetrics

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]