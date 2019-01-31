|
|[October 29, 2018]
New McAfee Report Reveals Data in the Cloud More Exposed Than Organizations Think
MPOWER 2018 - McAfee, the device to cloud cybersecurity company,
today released its Cloud Adoption and Risk Report, which analyzed
billions of events in anonymized customers production cloud use to
assess the current state of cloud deployments and to uncover risks. The
report revealed that nearly a quarter of the data in the cloud can be
categorized as sensitive, putting an organization at risk if stolen or
leaked. Coupled with the fact that sharing sensitive data in the cloud
has increased 53 percent YoY, those who do not adopt a cloud strategy
that includes data loss protection, configuration audits and
collaboration controls, will endanger the security of their most
valuable asset-data-while exposing themselves to increased risk of
noncompliance with internal and external regulations.
The study found that while organizations aggressively use the public
cloud to create new digital experiences for their customers, the average
enterprise experiences more than 2,200 misconfiguration incidents per
month in their infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and
platform-as-a-service (PaaS) instances. Cloud service providers only
cover the security of the cloud itself, not customer data or customer
use of their infrastructure and platforms. Companies are always
responsible for securing their data wherever it is, hence highlighting
the need to deploy cloud security solutions that span the whole cloud
spectrum, from SaaS (software-as-a-service) to IaaS and PaaS.
"Operating in the cloud has become the new normal for organizations, so
much so that our employees do not think twice about storing and sharing
sensitive data in the cloud," said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president of
the Cloud Security Business, McAfee. "Accidental sharing, collaboration
errors in SaaS cloud services, configuration errors in IaaS/PaaS cloud
services, and threats are all increasing. In order to continue to
accelerate their business, organizations need a cloud-native and
frictionless way to consistently protect their data and defend from
threats across the spectrum of SaaS, IaaS and PaaS."
Cloud Collaboration a Blessing and a Curse:
Cloud services bring a momentous opportunity to accelerate business
through their ability to quickly scale, allowing businesses to be agile
with their resources and provide new opportunities for collaboration.
Cloud services like Box and productivity suites like Office 365 are used
to increase the fluidity and effectiveness of collaboration. However,
collaboration means sharing, and uncontrolled sharing can expose
sensitive data. Findings demonstrate that:
-
Twenty-two percent of cloud users share files externally, up 21
percent YoY
-
Sharing sensitive data with an open, publicly accessible link, has
increased by 23 percent YoY
-
Sensitive data sent to a personal email address also increased by 12
percent YoY
To secure sensitive data in cloud storage, file-sharing and
collaboration applications, organizations must first understand which
cloud services are in use, hold their sensitive data, and how that data
is being shared and with whom. Once organizations have gained this
visibility, they can then enforce appropriate security policies to
prohibit highly sensitive data from being stored in unapproved cloud
services and provide guardrails that prevent noncompliant sharing of
sensitive data from approved cloud services, such as when data is shared
with personal email addresses or through an open, public link.
IaaS and the Risks of Misconfiguration:
With SaaS, securing data, user identity and access to data is primarily
the customer's responsibility. With IaaS, customers take on a much
larger share of security responsibility that includes data, identity,
access, applications, network controls and host infrastructure. While
this provides customers with an opportunity to hve greater control over
their cloud infrastructure, it also increases the organization's surface
area for security risks and their responsibility for the same. IaaS
providers, like Amazon Web Services (AWS), provide several
infrastructure and platform services, each having deep and complicated
security settings. Magnifying the IaaS/PaaS security challenge is the
fact that organizations use multiple IaaS/PaaS vendors running several
instances of each vendor's product. Our research found:
-
Ninety-four percent of IaaS/PaaS use is AWS, but 78 percent of
organizations using IaaS/PaaS have both AWS and Azure
-
Enterprise organizations have an average of 14 misconfigured IaaS/PaaS
instances running at one time, resulting in over 2,200 individual
misconfiguration incidents per month
-
Five-and-a-half percent of AWS S3 buckets have world read permissions,
making them open to the public
McAfee recommends that organizations continuously audit and monitor
their AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform and other IaaS/PaaS
configurations as a standard security practice, while protecting data
stored in IaaS/PaaS platforms. IaaS/PaaS use is growing rapidly as an
alternative to on-premises data centers. Businesses need to get ahead
and address their security responsibilities-data protection and threat
defense as they would for SaaS cloud services and also configuration
compliance and workload protection for IaaS/PaaS cloud services-before
they experience a security incident.
Compromised Accounts and Insider Threats:
Most of the threats to data in the cloud result from compromised
accounts and insider threats. The average organization generates over
3.2 billion events per month in the cloud, of which 3,217 are anomalous
behaviors and 31.3 are actual threat events. In addition:
-
Threat events in the cloud, such as a compromised account, privileged
user, or insider threat, have increased 27.7 percent YoY
-
Eighty percent of all organizations experience at least one
compromised account threat per month
-
Ninety-two percent of all organizations have stolen cloud credentials
for sale on the Dark Web
-
Threats in Office 365 have grown by 63 percent YoY
To get ahead of comprised accounts and insider threats, organizations
should understand how cloud services are used. They should also identify
anomalous behavior, such as when the same user accesses the cloud from
disparate locations simultaneously, which could indicate a compromised
account threat.
As a first step towards protecting data in the cloud, cloud
access security brokers (CASB) should be implemented. CASBs are
cloud-native services that enforce security, compliance and governance
policies for cloud services. They help organizations leverage and extend
their existing security controls where appropriate and define and deploy
new cloud-native ones where appropriate to enable enterprises to
consistently protect their data and defend from threats across the
spectrum of SaaS, IaaS and PaaS.
Resources:
Survey Methodology:
For the Cloud Adoption and Risk Report, McAfee analyzed aggregated,
anonymized cloud usage data for over 30 million McAfee MVISION Cloud
users worldwide at companies across all major industries including
financial services, healthcare, public sector, education, retail, high
tech, manufacturing, energy, utilities, legal, real estate,
transportation and business services. Collectively, these users generate
billions of unique transactions in the cloud each day. The McAfee cloud
service registry tracks over 50 attributes of enterprise readiness,
which provides the ability to track behavior using detailed data
signatures for over 25,000 cloud services. Additional contextual data
was sourced from our 2018
survey of 1,400 security professionals in 11 countries, all using
public or private cloud services.
About McAfee
McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the
power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer
solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com.
McAfee technologies' features and benefits depend on system
configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service
activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee® and the
McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the
United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed
as the property of others.
