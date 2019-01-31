[October 29, 2018]

New Diligence Advisors (NDA) Added To Fitch's List Of Third Party Reviewers

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Diligence Advisors (NDA), a national third-party review firm, announced that it has been notified by Fitch Ratings that it has been added to the ratings agency's list of "acceptable" TPRs. As a result, Fitch will generally accept third party reviews, diligence grading, results and reports from NDA for Fitch rated residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS).

NDA has previously been vetted and ranked acceptable by Kroll Bond Rating Agency and Morningstar Credit Ratings.

Commenting on the news, NDA's chief operating oficer, Mark Hughes, said: "We're pleased to be added to Fitch's list of acceptable TPRs, and look forward to working with them on their rated transactions in support of our clients' needs."







About New Diligence Advisors

New Diligence Advisors (NDA) is a national third-party review firm, led by industry veterans and built on proven technology. Headquartered in Horsham, PA, NDA currently provides a full range of loan underwriting and review services for lenders and investors. The work takes into account all loan attributes, documentation and third-party data sources to identify and mitigate risk. Selene Holdings LLC is the parent of New Diligence Advisors, LLC and Selene Finance LP, a special servicer for NPL, RPL and REO.

For more information, please visit www.selenenda.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-diligence-advisors-nda-added-to-fitchs-list-of-third-party-reviewers-300739495.html

SOURCE New Diligence Advisors