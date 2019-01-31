[October 29, 2018] New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1930: Extended Volume Accuracy, Built-in Chats and Floating Window Charts

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The new release of the MetaTrader 5 platform features support for deals involving instruments with a minimum volume of 0.00000001 lots. The ability to display volumes with an accuracy of 8 decimal places has been added to the market depth, the time and sales, as well as other interface elements. The minimum volume and its step change are dependent on the financial instrument settings on the broker's side. The built-in chats have also been re-worked in this build — now the chats support group dialogs and channels. Traders can now discuss trading ideas in group chats, create their own channels with interesting content and read the channel posts from other users. Furthermore, they are able to communicate with their broker's support team if it has a corporate MQL5 account. All these new exciting features turn the trading and analytical platform into a powerful communication hub. Traders using multiple monitors will apprecate the functionality of moving financial instrument charts outside the platform window. From now on, they will be able to set the main platform window on the primary monitor to control their account, and move their charts to the secondary monitor to observe the market situation.



Find out more about all the new innovations in the "Release notes" section.

All new features in MetaTrader 5 build 1930

