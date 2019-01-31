|
|[October 29, 2018]
|
News Corp to Report Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings
News Corp (News - Alert) will release its first quarter Fiscal 2019 results on
Wednesday, November 7, 2018. News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson
and Chief Financial Officer Susan Panuccio will host a call with
analysts and media to discuss the results at 5:30 p.m. EST (Sydney:
Thursday, November 8, at 9:30 a.m. AEDT). Reporters are invited to join
the call on a listen-only basis.
A live audio webcast of the call will be available via http://investors.newscorp.com.
The call can also be accessed by dialing:
U.S. Participants: 1- 877-260-1479
Non-U.S.
Participants: 1-334-323-0522
Passcode: 9173351
A replay will be available approximately three hours following the
call's conclusion and for 10 business days thereafter by dialing:
U.S. Participants: 1-888-203-1112
Non-U.S.
Participants: 1-719-457-0820
Passcode: 9173351
The eanings release will be distributed and available on http://investors.newscorp.com prior
to the call.
News Corporation will also provide a live audio webcast of its 2018
Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held in New York, New York on
Tuesday, November 6, 2018, beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST (Sydney:
Wednesday, November 7, at 2:00 a.m. AEDT). The webcast will be available
via http://newscorp.com/annual-meeting-information.
A replay will be available at the same location for a period of time
following the meeting.
About News Corp
News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) (NASDAQ:NWSA) (ASX:NWS) (ASX:NWSLV) is a global,
diversified media and information services company focused on creating
and distributing authoritative and engaging content. The company
comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and
information services, book publishing, digital real estate services and
subscription video services in Australia. Headquartered in New York,
News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the
United Kingdom, and its content is distributed and consumed worldwide.
More information is available at: www.newscorp.com.
