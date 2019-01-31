News Corp to Report Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings

News Corp (News - Alert) will release its first quarter Fiscal 2019 results on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson and Chief Financial Officer Susan Panuccio will host a call with analysts and media to discuss the results at 5:30 p.m. EST (Sydney: Thursday, November 8, at 9:30 a.m. AEDT). Reporters are invited to join the call on a listen-only basis.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available via http://investors.newscorp.com.

The call can also be accessed by dialing:

U.S. Participants: 1- 877-260-1479

Non-U.S. Participants: 1-334-323-0522

Passcode: 9173351

A replay will be available approximately three hours following the call's conclusion and for 10 business days thereafter by dialing:

U.S. Participants: 1-888-203-1112

Non-U.S. Participants: 1-719-457-0820

Passcode: 9173351

The eanings release will be distributed and available on http://investors.newscorp.com prior to the call.







News Corporation will also provide a live audio webcast of its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held in New York, New York on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST (Sydney: Wednesday, November 7, at 2:00 a.m. AEDT). The webcast will be available via http://newscorp.com/annual-meeting-information. A replay will be available at the same location for a period of time following the meeting.

About News Corp

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) (NASDAQ:NWSA) (ASX:NWS) (ASX:NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services and subscription video services in Australia. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content is distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: www.newscorp.com.

