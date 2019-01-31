[October 29, 2018] New and Expanded Health Coverage Highlight Care N' Care's 2019 Benefits

Care N' Care Health Plan announced today its 2019 benefits plans that include greater choice, new and enhanced benefits, and expansion into additional counties throughout North Texas. Its plans include $0 premiums, $0 co-pays and $0 deductibles on medical and drug coverage for Medicare-eligible recipients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181029005267/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) As part of its 2019 offerings, Care N' Care will, for the first time, offer both HMO and PPO plan options in all counties it serves. This includes its existing presence in Tarrant, Johnson, Dallas, Collin, Denton and Rockwall counties as well as its expansion into Hood, Wise and (for the first time) all parts of Parker counties. The plans offered by Care N' Care include all of the coverage of traditional Medicare plus additional services and benefits that improve and simplify Medicare coverage including: Dental - Routine preventive dental care included in all plans without the need for members to purchase a supplemental rider.

- Routine preventive dental care included in all plans without the need for members to purchase a supplemental rider. Vision - Eyewear coverage and routine eye exam with refractio included at no additional cost.

- Eyewear coverage and routine eye exam with refractio included at no additional cost. Hearing - Hearing aid coverage in partnership with Tru-Hearing, offered through Care N' Care for the first time.

- Hearing aid coverage in partnership with Tru-Hearing, offered through Care N' Care for the first time. Pharmacy - Members can get a three-month supply of most medications for the price of two at all retail pharmacies or by utilizing Care N' Care's convenient mail-order pharmacy.

- Members can get a three-month supply of most medications for the price of two at all retail pharmacies or by utilizing Care N' Care's convenient mail-order pharmacy. Fitness - A new fitness program offered through SilverSneakers™ that includes support from trained instructors, classes for all levels of fitness, and access to more than 14,000 participating locations nationwide.

- A new fitness program offered through SilverSneakers™ that includes support from trained instructors, classes for all levels of fitness, and access to more than 14,000 participating locations nationwide. Traveling - Nationwide coverage for all Care N' Care members in the PPO plans.



Seniors who choose Care N' Care can also avail themselves of the health plan's Healthcare Concierge program. All members of Care N' Care are assigned a personal Healthcare Concierge to serve as the single point of contact and help facilitate their healthcare needs, such as scheduling appointments, help with claims or billing, answering questions regarding prescriptions, and more. "Selecting healthcare coverage is a very personal and important decision, which is why we've carefully designed our array of HMO and PPO benefit plans based on what members have told us is important to them," said Wendy Karsten, CEO of Care N' Care. "For more than a decade, Medicare recipients in North Texas have been trusting us to provide the affordable, accessible and member-friendly care that allows them to live life to its fullest. Our 2019 benefit packages are all about providing seniors with the healthy advantage they need to enjoy this special time in their life."

The annual enrollment period for choosing a Medicare Advantage plan for 2019 runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. During this time, seniors and others on Medicare may choose to switch their health plan or move from traditional Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan (or move back to original Medicare) with their new coverage taking effect January 1, 2019. For more information about Care N' Care and its Medicare Advantage health plans or to connect with a licensed agent who can assist with enrollment, call 1-877-665-2622 (TTY 711) seven days a week, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., or visit cnchealthplan.com. Care N' Care is an HMO and PPO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Care N' Care depends on contract renewal. This information is not a complete description of benefits. Call 1-877-665-2622 (TTY 711) for more information. Y0107_19_307_M View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181029005267/en/

