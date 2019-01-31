|
|[October 29, 2018]
|
New and Expanded Health Coverage Highlight Care N' Care's 2019 Benefits
Care N' Care Health Plan announced today its 2019 benefits plans that
include greater choice, new and enhanced benefits, and expansion into
additional counties throughout North Texas. Its plans include $0
premiums, $0 co-pays and $0 deductibles on medical and drug coverage for
Medicare-eligible recipients.
As part of its 2019 offerings, Care N' Care will, for the first time,
offer both HMO and PPO plan options in all counties it serves. This
includes its existing presence in Tarrant, Johnson, Dallas, Collin,
Denton and Rockwall counties as well as its expansion into Hood, Wise
and (for the first time) all parts of Parker counties. The plans offered
by Care N' Care include all of the coverage of traditional Medicare
plus additional services and benefits that improve and simplify Medicare
coverage including:
-
Dental - Routine preventive dental care included in all plans
without the need for members to purchase a supplemental rider.
-
Vision - Eyewear coverage and routine eye exam with refractio
included at no additional cost.
-
Hearing - Hearing aid coverage in partnership with Tru-Hearing,
offered through Care N' Care for the first time.
-
Pharmacy - Members can get a three-month supply of most
medications for the price of two at all retail pharmacies or by
utilizing Care N' Care's convenient mail-order pharmacy.
-
Fitness - A new fitness program offered through SilverSneakers™
that includes support from trained instructors, classes for all levels
of fitness, and access to more than 14,000 participating locations
nationwide.
-
Traveling - Nationwide coverage for all Care N' Care members in
the PPO plans.
Seniors who choose Care N' Care can also avail themselves of the health
plan's Healthcare Concierge program. All members of Care N' Care are
assigned a personal Healthcare Concierge to serve as the single point of
contact and help facilitate their healthcare needs, such as scheduling
appointments, help with claims or billing, answering questions regarding
prescriptions, and more.
"Selecting healthcare coverage is a very personal and important
decision, which is why we've carefully designed our array of HMO and PPO
benefit plans based on what members have told us is important to them,"
said Wendy Karsten, CEO of Care N' Care. "For more than a decade,
Medicare recipients in North Texas have been trusting us to provide the
affordable, accessible and member-friendly care that allows them to live
life to its fullest. Our 2019 benefit packages are all about providing
seniors with the healthy advantage they need to enjoy this special time
in their life."
The annual enrollment period for choosing a Medicare Advantage plan for
2019 runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. During this time, seniors and others
on Medicare may choose to switch their health plan or move from
traditional Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan (or move back to
original Medicare) with their new coverage taking effect January 1, 2019.
For more information about Care N' Care and its Medicare Advantage
health plans or to connect with a licensed agent who can assist with
enrollment, call 1-877-665-2622 (TTY 711) seven days a week, 8 a.m. - 8
p.m., or visit cnchealthplan.com.
Care N' Care is an HMO and PPO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment
in Care N' Care depends on contract renewal. This information is not a
complete description of benefits. Call 1-877-665-2622 (TTY 711) for more
information. Y0107_19_307_M
