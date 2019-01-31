[October 29, 2018]

New TI portfolio of ready-to-use, 600-V GaN FET power stages supports applications up to 10 kW

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) today announced a new portfolio of ready-to-use, 600-V gallium nitride (GaN), 50-mO and 70-mO power stages to support applications up to 10 kW. The LMG341x family enables designers to create smaller, more efficient and higher-performing designs compared to silicon field-effect transistors (FETs) in AC/DC power supplies, robotics, renewable energy, grid infrastructure, telecom and personal electronics applications. For more information, see http://www.ti.com/lmg3410r050-pr, http://www.ti.com/lmg3410r070-pr and http://www.ti.com/lmg3411r070-pr.

TI's family of GaN FET devices provides a smart alternative to traditional cascade and stand-alone GaN FETs by integrating unique functional and protection features to simplify design, enable greater system reliability and optimize the performance of high-voltage power supplies. With integrated <100-ns current limiting and overtemperature detection, the devices protect against unintended shoot-through events and prevent thermal runaway, while system interface signals enable a self-monitoring capability.

Key features and benefits of the LMG3410R050, LMG3410R070 and LMG3411R070

Smaller, more efficient solutions: TI's integrated GaN power stage doubles power density and reduces losses by 80 percent compared to silicon metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs). Each device is capable of fast, 1-MHz switching frequencies and slew rates of up to 100 V/ns.

TI's integrated GaN power stage doubles power density and reduces losses by 80 percent compared to silicon metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs). Each device is capable of fast, 1-MHz switching frequencies and slew rates of up to 100 V/ns. System reliability: The portfolio is backed by 20 million hours of device reliability testing, including accelerated and in-application hard switch testing. Additionally, each device provides integrated thermal and high-speed, 100-ns overcurrent protection against shoot-through and short-circuit conditions.

The portfolio is backed by 20 million hours of device reliability testing, including accelerated and in-application hard switch testing. Additionally, each device provides integrated thermal and high-speed, 100-ns overcurrent protection against shoot-through and short-circuit conditions. Devices for every power level: Each device in the portfolio offers a GaN FET, driver and protection features at 50 mO or 70 mO to provide a single-chip solution for pplications ranging from sub-100 W to 10 kW.







Package, availability and pricing

These devices are available now in the TI store in 8-mm-by-8-mm split-pad, quad flat no-lead (QFN) packaging. The LMG3410R050, LMG3410R070 and LMG3411R070 are priced at US$14.95, $16.45 and $16.45, respectively, in 1,000-unit quantities.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog integrated circuits (ICs) and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping approximately 100,000 customers transform the future, today. Learn more at www.TI.com.

