[October 29, 2018] New I.D. Systems Product Line Transforms Logistics Visibility

Introducing “Intelligent Logistics,” an Advanced Visibility Solution WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSY), a leading provider of enterprise asset management and Internet of Things technology, today announced the release of a new line of asset telemetry solutions, a suite of interoperable sensors, as well as an interactive voice-user interface for accessing the power of I.D. Systems’ analytics platform without the need to manually run reports. This launch includes a first-of-its-kind image-based cargo visibility detector. These robust technological platforms enhance I.D. Systems tracking, monitoring and reporting capabilities to provide freight transportation providers, shippers and supply chain stakeholders with powerful insights to make smarter, faster decisions for higher overall performance. LV-Series, a Cargo-Tracking Solution Suite

LV-100 / LV-300 / LV-500 / LV-710 / LV-740

The I.D. Systems LV Asset Tracking and Freight Visibility Series address a critical gap in the supply chain by giving users real-time updates into their freight through imagery and environmental sensors. Driven by wireless sensor integration and visual image confirmation, the LV Series monitors the condition and status of the cargo including temperature, humidity and shock, and tracks the asset’s location, loaded levels, tire pressure, anti-lock braking system lights, and other elements. The three asset tracking models (LV-100, LV-300 and LV-500) vary according to power management technology such as a long-life primary battery, rechargeable battery, or dual-power source. Each includes I.D. Systems’ field proven drive-segment detection and well as time-based and sensor-event reporting. They also incorporate wireless sensing of both LV-710, LV-720 and LV-730 on-asset sensors as well as LV-740 pallet-level sensors. The LV-710 is a patent-pending, wireless high-definition camera, image recognition processor, door sensor and cargo-area environmental sensor that integrates with the family of LV primary asset tracking devices, and our new YardView smart phone app. When utilized with LV-740 pallet sensors, the LV-710 can also detect and repot if and where pallets are loaded, as well as environmental alerts (e.g. temperature, etc.), to deliver complete cargo visibility.



Lucy, an Interactive Voice-User Interface

Lucy is an integrated voice-activated system that provides dynamic interaction with a fleet’s asset and cargo database. From providing detailed in-transit reporting to real-time status and analytics, Lucy quickly and easily unlocks actionable insights and opportunities without the time and hassle of manually running reports. In addition, Lucy leverages its voice-activation technology with the Bing search engine to provide users with up-to-the-minute traffic, weather and other valuable updates along planned or existing routes. For more information on this new line of sight for assets and freight from I.D. Systems, please visit www.id-systems.com .

About I.D. Systems

Headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with subsidiaries in Texas, Florida, Germany, and the United Kingdom, I.D. Systems is a leading global provider of wireless M2M and IoT solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial vehicles, rental cars, trailers, containers, and cargo. The Company's patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to I.D. Systems' beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond I.D. Systems' control, and which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding: prospects for additional customers; potential contract values; market forecasts; projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion or other financial information; emerging new products; and plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including growing revenue, controlling operating costs, increasing production volumes, and expanding business with core customers. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, future economic and business conditions, the loss of key customers or reduction in the purchase of products by any such customers, the failure of the market for I.D. Systems' products to continue to develop, the possibility that I.D. Systems may not be able to integrate successfully the business, operations and employees of acquired businesses, the inability to protect I.D. Systems' intellectual property, the inability to manage growth, the effects of competition from a variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions, and other risks detailed from time to time in I.D. Systems' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, I.D. Systems. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, I.D. Systems assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

972-398-7301

sales@id-systems.com Media Inquiries

Mike Hardman

? Hardman Group

330-285-4141

mike@hardmangrp.com

