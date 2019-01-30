[October 26, 2018] New Parent-Led Therapy Program for Children Created by Company Called Home Therapy Time, LLC

HAYMARKET, Va., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Therapy Time, LLC is announcing a Kickstarter Campaign for the launch of their parent-led therapy program for children with developmental delays. The concept of Home Therapy Time, LLC is to establish useful and cost-effective parent-led therapy from home. Research has shown parent-led therapy is effective and, in some instances, even more effective than meeting with a therapist. It is important to practice early intervention for children with developmental delays, and Home Therapy Time, LLC is aiming to provide this program in order for parents and the healthcare system to save money with children still benefiting greatly. The online program will support families with children who have developmental delays in the following areas: speech-language development, handwriting, social skills, behavior, and reading. Home Therapy Time, LLC is not only convenient, affordable, and cost-effective, but it also improves childhood outcomes. Founder and Principal of Home Therapy Time, Dr. Anita Harlow, says that, "Home Therapy Time, LLC empowers parents wih the support needed for them to provide basic therapy to their child in the home setting."



Those that are interested in Home Therapy Time's initiative and believe in the power of accessible, affordable, and effective early intervention for children can visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1164216348/home-therapy-time-llc-your-therapy-partner?ref=user_menu to subscribe or donate to their Kickstarter campaign today. The Kickstarter campaign will run from October 23 through November 21 and any support will help. About Home Therapy Time, LLC: Home Therapy Time, LLC is an online program that supports parent-led therapy initiatives from the home. These programs benefit children with an array of developmental delays.

