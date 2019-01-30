|
New Soccer Mini-Pitch Unveiled at Luis Muñoz Marin School to Provide Recreation and Life Skills Development for Newark Youth
An innovative new soccer mini-pitch system was unveiled at Newark's Luis
Muñoz Marin School on Thursday, marking the fourth mini-pitch opened
this year in Newark. The opening is part of a five-year partnership with
the New York Red Bulls, Newark Public Schools, U.S. Soccer Foundation
and Wells Fargo (News - Alert) to increase access to safe places to play across the
city by creating 20 new soccer mini-pitches. As part of this initiative,
more than 2,500 Newark youth will be engaged in Soccer for Success,
the U.S. Soccer Foundation's after-school soccer program that delivers
positive health and youth development outcomes. The program will operate
on many of these new sites.
"I want to thank the U.S. Soccer Foundation, the New York Red Bulls,
Wells Fargo and all of our partners for investing in our schools and
students and changing the face of schoolyards across the city," said
Newark Superintendent of Schools Roger León. "The new soccer pitches
will allow our students to engage in physical fitness, learn the tenets
of teamwork, and have fun. Partnerships that benefit our students are an
essential part of our success as a district."
Area families, members of Major League Soccer's New York Red Bulls,
Newark City officials, and representatives from the Luis Muñoz Marin
School officially opened the new pitch alongside the U.S. Soccer
Foundation, Wells Fargo, and Musco Lighting at an event yesterday.
"Today is another significant step in our commitment to providing
mini-pitches for the children of the Newark Public Schools," said Marc
de Grandpre, General Manager, New York Red Bulls. "Thanks to the
generosity of our valued partners, the U.S. Soccer Foundation and Wells
Fargo, along with the support from Musco Lighting, the students of Luis
Marin Muñoz Middle School will have an innovative mini-pitch that
includes full lighting for safety and extensive storage for convenience.
This venue will further their passion for our beautiful game."
Mini-pitches have also been created at Belmont Runyon School, BRICK Avon
Academy, and Rafael Hernandez School this year.
"Wells Fargo is proud to partner with the Newark Soccer Initiative to
partner on an important investment in the City of Newark," said Gino
Cammarota, Northeast Treasury Merchant Services Manager at Wells Fargo.
"We are excited to be one of the many organizations here today because
this program will enrich the lives of so many through the game of
soccer. The sport is celebrated by the many here in Newark and we are
pleased today's announcement benefits the community and specifically our
future leaders."
The mini-pitch system at Luis Muñoz Marin Middle School features a
complete system design that incorporates fencing, lighting, and goals.
The system was developed to assist the U.S. Soccer Foundation with its
national movement, It's Everyone's Game, which endeavors to build
1,000 mini-pitches in cities across the country by 2026 and engage one
million young people annually through the Foundation's Soccer for
Success program.
"We're grateful to have such valuable partners here in Newark who are
committed to providing local youth with safe places to play," said Ed
Foster-Simeon, President & CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. "We're
also excited to unveil the first mini-pitch prototype developed by one
of our key national partners, Musco Lighting. Their devotion to the It's
Everyone's Game movement is evident in their innovative approaches
to providing children with safe places to play past daylight hours."
Newark is the third municipality nationwide to make a major commitment
to building safe places to play and expand sports-based youth
development programs for its youth as part of this larger national
movement.
National partners, including adidas, Major League Soccer, Target (News - Alert), and
Musco are lending critical support to ensure the movement's success.
To overcome logistical issues working with a multitude of contractors,
suppliers and municipal agencies across different markets-and to avoid
construction delays and site relocations-engineers at Musco developed a
prototype of a comprehensive mini-pitch system.
"The U.S. Soccer Foundation's mission of positively impacting the lives
of up to a million young people in the next decade is something we
believe in very strongly," said Joe Crookham, President of Musco. "These
community pitches will be a place for local youth to learn, grow,
develop confidence and teamwork, and have fun. We want to do everything
we can to help with this important endeavor."
The Foundation and its partners have plans for multiple mini-pitch
openings in more than a dozen cities across the country over the next
several years.
