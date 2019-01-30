New Capital Program Advisory Firm Formed as Anser Advisory

Four leading program management firms have come together to form Anser Advisory, a national firm specializing in capital program funding, program management, project management, construction management, and executive advisory services.

The leaders of RW Block Consulting, Pinck & Co, RGGroup Global and Simplus Management remain with Anser Advisory as senior leaders within the organization.

Anser's CEO, Bryan Carruthers, explained, "Each of our legacy companies were leaders within their geographic or market niche and respected providers of strategic and innovative program management services to their clients. Through combining their industry expertise and geographic diversity, we envision becoming the leading destination for program management talent in the industry."

With offices in Cypress CA, Boston MA, Orlando FL, San Francisco CA, and Atlanta GA the firm provides program advisory services to clients across the country in industries that include transportation, higher education, K-12 education, industrial, federal, state, local government, healthcare, hospitality, and housing.







Anser Advisory will continue to grow through providing superior service to their clients and adding like cultured program management firms via acquisition.

For more information about Anser please visit: www.anseradvisory.com.

Anser Advisory operates as a portfolio company of RTC Partners, LLC. RTC Partners, LLC is a New York based private equity firm that partners with managers of middle market companies to unlock growth opportunities. Further information is available at www.rtcpartners.com.

Stradling, Yocca, Carlson and Rauth, P.C. acted as legal counsel and BDO USA, LLP acted as financial and tax advisor on behalf of RTC Partners and its affiliates.

Andrej Avelini and Joe Smetona advised RW Block on the transaction.

