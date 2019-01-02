[October 25, 2018] New Research Reveals Blueprint of Successful Enterprise Transformation Through Data

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Devo Technology , the data operations company, demonstrates how to leverage data as a strategic asset in a new research paper, Operational Data: A Roadmap to Value Creation . The paper explores how to unlock the value of data for strategic advantage, and to generate ROI in business operations. The sheer volume of data generated by most organizations is staggering, yet many fail to realize its full business value. Many businesses capture only a fraction of their data because they lack the tools or processes to collect and analyze data more effectively, which also prevents them from calculating its return on investment (ROI) potential. Beginning with the premise tha data is a strategic asset with a calculable value, the paper explores how organizations can best extract business value from their data.



"IDC and other industry analysts have forecast a massive data storm on the horizon, and companies must use this data as not only an asset, but as an investment with verifiable value," said Paul Tallon, professor of Information Systems at the Sellinger School of Business and Management, Loyola University Maryland. "The path to becoming a data-driven company is not an easy one, but research shows the benefits and ROI of doing so are significant and enduring." To download "Operational Data: A Roadmap to Value Creation", please visit: https://www.devo.com/resources/operational-data-roadmap/

