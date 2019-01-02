[October 25, 2018] New Actifio Webinar Will Outline Blazing Fast Backups, Recovery, Database Cloning for SAP HANA Environments

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio , the world's leading enterprise Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) software provider, will present a new webinar, "SAP Backup & Recovery Vendor Critical Capabilities," on Thursday, November 1, at 11:30 a.m. EDT. Whether on premises or in cloud environments, organizations expect enterprise-grade backup, disaster recovery and database cloning solutions for mission-critical SAP HANA environments. The new webinar will be presented by Chandra Reddy, Actifio VP of Product Marketing. Aimed at IT professionals who are considering data management and protection solutions for their SAP HANA environments, this live webinar will allow for learning and discussion of the critical capabilities necessary to fully understand and consider what an ideal vendor solution can and cannot do to hel them solve these critical business and technology challenges.



Used primarily by enterprises for high-performance online transaction processing (OLTP) and online analytical processing (OLAP), SAP HANA databases often encounter challenges with large backup windows, slow and expensive cloning and difficulty leveraging on-demand cloud services. These challenges can be uniquely solved with Actifio Sky™, a robust data virtualization platform built on Actifio's patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ (VDP) that provides backup and disaster recovery and database cloning for both the SAP HANA Appliance and the SAP HANA Tailored Data Center Integration (TDI). For more information and to register for this webinar, please visit the registration page .

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading enterprise Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) software platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure... as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow us on Twitter @Actifio. Media Contact:

P.J. Lee, CTP for Actifio

pjlee@ctpboston.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-actifio-webinar-will-outline-blazing-fast-backups-recovery-database-cloning-for-sap-hana-environments-300738145.html SOURCE Actifio

