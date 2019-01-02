|
|[October 25, 2018]
|
New Construction Starts in 2019 to Hold Steady with 2018 Amount, According to Dodge Data & Analytics
Dodge Data & Analytics (https://www.construction.com)
today released its 2019 Dodge Construction Outlook, a mainstay in
construction industry forecasting and business planning. The report
predicts that total U.S. construction starts for 2019 will be $808
billion, staying essentially even with the $807 billion estimated for
2018.
"Over the past three years, the expansion for the U.S. construction
industry has shown deceleration in its rate of growth, a pattern that
typically takes place as an expansion matures," stated Robert A. Murray,
chief economist for Dodge Data & Analytics. "After advancing 11% to 14%
each year from 2012 through 2015, total construction starts climbed 7%
in both 2016 and 2017, and a 3% increase is estimated for 2018. There
are, of course, mounting headwinds affecting construction, namely rising
interest rates and higher material costs, but for now these have been
balanced by the stronger growth for the U.S. economy, some easing of
bank lending standards, still healthy market fundamentals for commercial
real estate, and greater state financing for school construction and
enhanced federal funding for public works."
"An important question going into 2019 is whether deceleration is
followed by a period of high level stability or a period of decline. For
2019, it's expected that growth for the U.S. economy won't be quite as
strong as what's taking place in 2018, as the benefits of tax cuts begin
to wane. Short term interest rates will rise, as the Federal Reserve
continues to move monetary policy towards a more neutral stance.
Long-term interest rates will also rise, reflecting higher inflationary
expectations by the financial markets. At the same time, any erosion in
market fundamentals for commercial real estate will stay modest. In
addition, the greater funding from state and local bond measures passed
in recent years will still be present, and it's likely that federal
spending for construction programs will increase once all the federal
appropriations bills for fiscal 2019 are finalized. In this environment,
it's forecast that growth for construction starts will decelerate
further, but not yet make the transition to the point where the overall
volume of activity declines. For 2019, total construction tarts are
forecast to hold basically steady at $808 billion. By major sector in
dollar terms, residential building will be down 2%, nonresidential
building will match its 2018 amount, and nonbuilding construction will
increase 3%."
The pattern of construction starts by more specific segments is the
following:
-
Single family housing will be unchanged in dollar terms, alongside a
modest 3% drop in housing starts to 815,000 (Dodge basis). There will
be a slight decline in homebuyer demand as the result of higher
mortgage rates, diminished affordability, and reduced tax advantages
for home ownership as the result of tax reform.
-
Multifamily housing will slide 6% in dollars and 8% in units to
465,000 (Dodge basis). Market fundamentals such as occupancies and
rent growth had shown modest erosion prior to 2018, which then paused
this year due to the stronger U.S. economy. However, that erosion in
market fundamentals is expected to resume in 2019.
-
Commercial building will retreat 3%, following 2% gains in 2017 and
2018, as well as the substantial percentage increases that took place
earlier. While 2018 market fundamentals for offices and warehouses are
healthy, next year vacancy rates are expected to rise as the economy
slows, slightly dampening construction. Hotel construction will ease
back from recent strength, and store construction will experience
further weakness.
-
Institutional building will advance 3%, picking up the pace slightly
from its 1% gain in 2018 which itself followed an 18% hike in 2017.
Educational facilities should see continued growth in 2019, supported
by funding coming from numerous school construction bond measures.
Healthcare projects will make a partial rebound after pulling back in
2018. Airport terminal and amusement-related projects are expected to
stay close to the elevated levels of construction starts reported in
2017 and 2018.
-
Manufacturing plant construction will rise 2% following the 18% jump
that's estimated for 2018. The recent pickup in petrochemical plant
projects should continue, and cuts in the corporate tax rate from tax
reform should encourage firms to invest more in new plant capacity.
-
Public works construction will increase 4%, reflecting growth by most
of the project types. The omnibus federal appropriations bill passed
in March provided greater funding for transportation projects that
will carry over into 2019, and environmental-related projects are
getting a lift from recently passed legislation.
-
Electric utilities/gas plants will drop 3%, continuing to retreat
after the exceptional amount reported back in 2015. New generating
capacity continues to come on line, dampening capacity utilization
rates for power generation.
The 2019 Dodge Construction Outlook was presented at the 80th annual
Outlook Executive Conference held by Dodge Data & Analytics at the
Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.
Copies of the report with additional details by building sector can be
ordered here
or by calling (800) 591-4462.
