|[October 25, 2018]
New York Life Announces Breakthrough Advances to the Life Insurance Application Process
New York Life will become the first US life insurer to use electronic
health records to accelerate and improve its underwriting process and
capabilities, through a new agreement with Epic,
a leading comprehensive health records system. This advancement will
dramatically shorten the life insurance application process and improve
New York Life's customers' experience.
"The length of time it takes to complete the life insurance application
process can deter people from getting the life insurance they need to
protect their loved ones," said Alex Cook, senior vice president and
head of Retail Life. "Transitioning to a digital model for health record
processing will significantly reduce application processing time, easing
the process for new clients and delivering a better experience for our
customers."
Life insurers use medical records to help inform underwriting decisions.
Until now, medical records were shared with life insurers as scanned or
faxed copies, a labor-intensive process for gathering and reviewing the
necesary documents. New York Life will use Epic's Chart Gateway (News - Alert) to
connect with healthcare organizations to retrieve electronic health
records for life insurance applicants, with their consent. The new
process will allow New York Life to securely and efficiently get the
information required to process applications faster, while lessening the
administrative burden on healthcare providers.
Cook added, "This is another step forward in New York Life's strategy to
make life insurance more accessible and easier to understand and
purchase. Every investment we make to improve the process for purchasing
life insurance will help streamline consumers' ability to obtain the
coverage they need."
