[October 25, 2018] New Partnership Brings Thousands of Peek's Bookable Activities to Groupon's Marketplace

Today, Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN), which generated nearly $900 million in gross billings in North America for activities, events and tours in 2017, announced an inventory partnership with Peek, a platform that aims to make booking activities as seamless and straightforward as a restaurant or flight reservation. Under the terms of the deal, thousands of Peek's bookable activities--including sightseeing tours, food and nightlife experiences, cultural- and themed-events, outdoor activities, watersports, workshops and classes and more--will be coming to Groupon's marketplace. The Peek integration represents the latest example of how Groupon is partnering with popular inventory providers to transform its marketplace into even more of a destination for every local need. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181025005554/en/ Groupon is partnering with Peek, a platform that aims to make booking activities as seamless and straightforward as a restaurant or flight reservation. (Photo: Business Wire)



"We're thrilled to partner with someone who shares our passion of helping people find amazing things to do near them or where they travel," said Brian Fields, head of things to do, Groupon. "We've seen consumers, particularly millennials, gravitate towards experiences for a number of years. Peek's bookable inventory will help us provide more choices and inspiration--as well as a great customer experience--for people looking to make that next great memory with their family and friends." Peek--founded in 2012--gives activities, events and tour providers the technology and software they need to take their bookings online while offering more than 20,000 bookable activities to consumers via the Peek mobile app and website.

"Groupon is the perfect partner for us given their size, scale and successful track record in the activities space," said Peek co-founder and CEO Ruzwana Bashir. "Activities is approximately a $150 billion addressable market, and this partnership gives Peek operators access to a massive mobile audience of more than 30 million people looking to book their next adventure." The Groupon and Peek integration is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2019. About Groupon Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer. Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses. To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the company's merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant. About Peek Peek makes the world's tours & activities easily bookable - anytime, anywhere. Our industry-leading technology, Peek Pro, empowers operators to better manage and grow their businesses. Peek.com and our award-winning mobile app connect people with everyday adventures that create lasting memories. CNBC labeled Peek as the "OpenTable for activities" and the New York Times called Peek.com "a site you want to visit again and again." To book a tour or activity near you, visit www.peek.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181025005554/en/

