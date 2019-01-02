|
|[October 25, 2018]
|
New Study Reveals Brands with Advanced Analytics Cultures Averaged an Over Nine Percent Increase in Marketing ROI
Neustar®,
Inc., the leading trusted, neutral provider of unified marketing
intelligence, in partnership with the ANA
(Association of National Advertisers) Data
Analytics Center released a groundbreaking report entitled How
An Analytics Culture Drives Exceptional Business Results. The
report draws on feedback from more than 150 marketing decision makers
from U.S. companies that are ANA members.
The research reveals that analytics-based decision making supercharges
business results for companies. Forty-three percent of companies with
mastering (refers to companies with more mature analytics cultures)
analytics cultures reported that they performed significantly better
against key metrics, such as conversions, engagement, and growth. Nearly
all companies agreed that data- and insights-driven decisions yield
substantially better outcomes. However, even the best-in-class
measurement tools and technology will produce little benefit unless the
cultural mindset to deploy the insights consistently and within a common
framework is present. The most effective analytics cultures are
influenced by five core factors: strategy, technology, data-science
expertise, organizational adoption and the ability to put insights into
action.
"Brands simply can't succeed today without taking a fact-based
data-driven measurement approach to performance," said Julie Fleischer,
Vice President, Marketing Solutions, Neustar. "Measurement provides the
fedback that is critical for companies to learn and improve. This
research shows that measurement tools and technologies are necessary,
but not sufficient to drive business results and a host of other key
outcomes. Soft skills matter too. Companies need to develop a culture of
analytics, championed from the top, with everyone coming together around
a shared framework, currency, language and narrative in order to win."
At mastering or mature companies, analytics cultures are built from the
top-down. A top-down approach allows these companies to spend less time
getting employee support - a challenge for only 40 percent of mastering
companies compared to 87 percent of less mature companies. Mastering
companies are also adept at constructing compelling data and analytics
"stories" that communicate analytical findings in clear, succinct ways
that can easily be translated into action. Another common characteristic
of mature analytics cultures is reflected by the degree to which the
analytical insights teams have a seat at the table for decision-making.
Since an ingrained analytical culture is such a significant contributor
to improving business performance, companies seeking to build a
transformative analytics culture should consider the following:
-
Use analytics to stay hungry and agile. Avoid preconceptions
about where, when and how analytics can be applied in an organization.
-
Expand the depth and breadth of an organizations analytical focus.
Many companies concentrate their analytics initiatives in an area with
high visibility: the media budget. Mastering companies move beyond
this to optimize decisions around pricing, store locations, assortment
and other factors among the four P's (price, product, promotion,
place) of marketing.
-
Thoughtfully invest in analytics. Companies must recognize that
building a true analytics culture never ends. Companies will know
their analytics culture has taken root when new ideas and applications
for analytics come from the ground up, rather than being pushed
top-down.
-
Never stop investing. Companies must continuously invest in
expanding analytics capabilities. Thirty-four percent of mature
companies spend ten percent or more of marketing budgets on
measurement and analytics.
"This study clearly confirms that advertisers who fully embrace
analytics and make them a key part of their marketing mix will reap
solid benefits," said ANA CEO Bob Liodice. "There is no longer any doubt
that marketers should give serious consideration to investing in their
analytics capabilities if they haven't done so already."
The How An Analytics Culture Drives Exceptional Business Results
report can be downloaded here.
About Neustar
Neustar, Inc. is a leading global information services provider driving
the connected world forward with responsible identity resolution. As a
company built on a foundation of Privacy by Design, Neustar is depended
upon by the world's largest corporations to help grow, guard and guide
their businesses with the most complete understanding of how to connect
people, places and things. Neustar's unique, accurate and real-time
identity system, continuously corroborated through billions of
transactions, empowers critical decisions across our clients' enterprise
needs. More information is available at https://www.home.neustar.
About the ANA
The ANA (Association of National Advertisers) makes a difference for
individuals, brands, and the industry by driving growth, advancing the
interests of marketers and promoting and protecting the well-being of
the marketing community. Founded in 1910, the ANA provides leadership
that advances marketing excellence and shapes the future of the
industry. The ANA's membership includes more than 1,700 companies with
25,000 brands that engage almost 150,000 industry professionals and
collectively spend or support more than $400 billion in marketing and
advertising annually. The membership is comprised of more than 1,000
client-side marketers and more than 700 marketing solutions provider
members, which include leading marketing data science and technology
suppliers, ad agencies, law firms, consultants, and vendors. Further
enriching the ecosystem is the work of the nonprofit ANA Educational
Foundation (AEF), which has the mission of enhancing the understanding
of advertising and marketing within the academic and marketing
communities.
