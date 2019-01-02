[October 25, 2018] New ACOG Study Shows Use of Cycle-Tracking Apps Alone Cannot Accurately Predict Ovulation

A new study published in Obstetrics and Gynecology shows the method of cycle-tracking based on cycle length alone via apps cannot accurately predict ovulation for couples trying to conceive. Based on the observations of 850 women of reproductive age, the study concludes that "the only way cycle length alone can be used to predict ovulation is by providing a very wide window of potential days, which is no better than the advice of frequent intercourse." "Apps are certainly useful and convenient in identifying a 'rough' ovulation window, but when you are trying to conceive, there is nothing more vital than accurately pinpointing your two most fertile days, shown by a surge in a woman's luteinizing hormone (LH),"says Mary Jane Minkin, MD, Clinical Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Yale University. "Detecting increased levels of LH indicates that ovulation will occur anytime in a 24 to 36-hour period and that baby-making intercourse should ensue."



In a typical 28-day cycle, a woman would ovulate on day 14 if the first day of her period is counted as day 1, but cycles vary significantly from one woman to the next. A cycle length can range from as little as 20 days to up to 45. According to the study results, app-determination of ovulation showed a wide range of possible days of ovulation, with the rhythm method giving an average fertile window of 11 days. The study recommends using a simple, at-home ovulation test when timing intercourse for best chances of conceiving. For example, the First Response Ovulation Test Kit will establish a woman's unique hormone baseline at the beginning of her cycle (when LH levels are low) and then identify the two most fertile days by detecting the LH surge.

"Unlike a pregnancy test, it isn't necessary to take your ovulation test in the morning. Any time of day is fine. However, you should test at approximately the same time each day," adds Minkin. "Also, drinking excessive amounts of liquid can dilute the LH in your urine. Therefore, it's best to reduce your liquid intake for two hours before testing." View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181025005176/en/

