[October 25, 2018] New Website, Prizes, Flavors Celebrate Fall in South Sound Craft Crawl

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday is National American Beer Day, the perfect time to celebrate suds and plan a getaway to Tacoma and Olympia, Washington. The area's craft beverage passport program and a new website will help you enjoy a flavor-filled experience. The South Sound Craft Crawl introduces you to 30 local breweries and cideries. Collect stamps from seven locations and earn a koozie. Or take on the challenge of 20 stamps to wina souvenir bottle opener.



Download the passport at the new SouthSoundCraftCrawl.com website or pick up a copy at visitor information centers and participating breweries. The website also has information about free public transit—Tacoma Link light rail is near seven breweries, and the DASH shuttle is convenient to three Olympia breweries. Travel Tacoma + Pierce County invites you to stay a night or two when you hop your way around Tacoma and the surrounding area. Visit www.traveltacoma.com for trip-planning inspiration, hotels, an events calendar and more.

The passport also guides you through the distinctive cities that make up the craft crawl lineup in the South Puget Sound. Puyallup Valley

The city that's steeped in Americana also is home to locally owned farms that provide ingredients to local brewers. Powerhouse Brewery's recipes include Puyallup Valley hops and local berries. Cockrell Hard Ciders grows, ferments and bottles everything they sell right at their orchard. Half Lion Brewing combines cascade hops and malts for colorful ales that stand out from the forest of traditional beers. Gig Harbor

Warm your insides with the milk stout at Wet Coast, where brewers get their entrepreneurial spirit from Prohibition law breakers. 7 Seas Brewing started with a tiny taproom and now has two spacious locations, including the 48-tap gathering spot in Tacoma's historic brewery district. Tacoma Area

Tacoma breweries are geared up for fall. Wingman Brewers features their Miss-B-Haven Tripel with true Northwest hops, and Harmon Brewing Company's Pinnacle Peak Pale Ale is their ode to local icon Mount Rainier. A military veteran runs Forward Operating Base in DuPont to celebrate soldiers with brews such as the rich, toasty FOBtoberfest. SouthSoundCraftCrawl.com also has information about bike and shuttle beer tours for a memorable tasting experience. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-website-prizes-flavors-celebrate-fall-in-south-sound-craft-crawl-300737538.html SOURCE Travel Tacoma + Pierce County

