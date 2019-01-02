|
|[October 25, 2018]
|
New Residential Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; "New Residential" or the
"Company") today reported the following information for the quarter
ended September 30, 2018:
THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
-
GAAP Net Income of $185 million, or $0.54 per diluted share
-
Core Earnings of $215 million, or $0.63 per diluted share*
-
Common dividend of $170 million, or $0.50 per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2018
|
|
|
2Q 2018
|
Summary Operating Results:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share**
|
|
|
|
$0.54
|
|
|
$0.51
|
GAAP Net Income
|
|
|
|
$185 million
|
|
|
$175 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Results:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core Earnings per Diluted Share**
|
|
|
|
$0.63
|
|
|
$0.58
|
Core Earnings*
|
|
|
|
$215 million
|
|
|
$198 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NRZ Common Dividend:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Dividend per Share**
|
|
|
|
$0.50
|
|
|
$0.50
|
Common Dividend
|
|
|
|
$170 million
|
|
|
$170 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Core Earnings is a non-GAAP measure. For a reconciliation of Core
Earnings to GAAP Net Income, as well as an explanation of this measure,
please refer to Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income
below.
** Per share calculations of GAAP Net Income and Core Earnings are
based on 340,868,403 weighted average diluted shares during the quarter
ended September 30, 2018 and 339,538,503 weighted average diluted shares
during the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Per share calculations of Common
Dividend are based on 340,354,429 basic shares outstanding as of
September 30, 2018 and 339,862,769 basic shares outstanding as of June
30, 2018.
Third Quarter 2018 Highlights:
-
Acquired MSRs totaling approximately $43 billion unpaid principal
balance ("UPB").
-
Executed clean-up calls on 10 seasoned, Non-Agency residential
mortgage-backed securities ("RMBS") deals with an aggregate UPB of
approximately $253 million.
-
Completed a $658 million Non-Agency loan securitization.
-
Purchased $900mm face value of Legacy Non-Agency RMBS consistent with
our call-rights strategy.
-
Subsequent to quarter end, New Residential successfully priced its
first Non-QM securitization totaling $310 million.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
For additional information that management believes to be useful for
investors, please refer to the latest presentation posted on the
Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.newresi.com.
For consolidated investment portfolio information, please refer to the
Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which are available on the Company's website, www.newresi.com.
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
New Residential's management will host a conference call on Thursday,
October 25, 2018 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings
release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New
Residential's website, www.newresi.com.
All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The
conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-866-393-1506 (from within
the U.S.) or 1-702-374-0622 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior
to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "New Residential
Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call."
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the
public on a listen-only basis at www.newresi.com. Please allow extra
time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary
software required to listen to the internet broadcast.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available two
hours following the call's completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on
Thursday, November 1, 2018 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (from within the
U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference
access code "3849898."
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
425,524
|
|
|
$
|
397,722
|
|
|
$
|
1,212,902
|
|
|
$
|
1,162,212
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
162,806
|
|
|
|
125,278
|
|
|
|
421,109
|
|
|
|
338,664
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
262,718
|
|
|
|
272,444
|
|
|
|
791,793
|
|
|
|
823,548
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other-than-temporary impairment (OTTI) on securities
|
|
|
|
|
3,889
|
|
|
|
1,509
|
|
|
|
23,190
|
|
|
|
8,736
|
Valuation and loss provision (reversal) on loans and real
estate
owned (REO)
|
|
|
|
|
5,471
|
|
|
|
26,700
|
|
|
|
28,136
|
|
|
|
65,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,360
|
|
|
|
28,209
|
|
|
|
51,326
|
|
|
|
74,117
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income after impairment
|
|
|
|
|
253,358
|
|
|
|
244,235
|
|
|
|
740,467
|
|
|
|
749,431
|
Servicing revenue, net
|
|
|
|
|
175,355
|
|
|
|
58,014
|
|
|
|
538,784
|
|
|
|
269,467
|
Gain on sale of originated mortgage loans, net
|
|
|
|
|
45,732
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
45,732
|
|
|
|
-
|
Other Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage
servicing
rights
|
|
|
|
|
(4,744)
|
|
|
|
(14,291)
|
|
|
|
(55,711)
|
|
|
|
(32,650)
|
Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage
servicing
rights, equity method investees
|
|
|
|
|
3,396
|
|
|
|
2,054
|
|
|
|
5,624
|
|
|
|
6,056
|
Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing
rights
financing receivables
|
|
|
|
|
(88,345)
|
|
|
|
70,232
|
|
|
|
63,628
|
|
|
|
75,828
|
Change in fair value of servicer advance investments
|
|
|
|
|
(5,353)
|
|
|
|
10,941
|
|
|
|
(86,581)
|
|
|
|
70,469
|
Gain (loss) on settlement of investments, net
|
|
|
|
|
(11,893)
|
|
|
|
1,553
|
|
|
|
106,064
|
|
|
|
1,250
|
Earnings from investments in consumer loans, equity method investees
|
|
|
|
|
4,555
|
|
|
|
6,769
|
|
|
|
12,343
|
|
|
|
12,649
|
Other income (loss), net
|
|
|
|
|
19,086
|
|
|
|
9,887
|
|
|
|
39,047
|
|
|
|
7,696
|
|
|
|
|
|
(83,298)
|
|
|
|
87,145
|
|
|
|
84,414
|
|
|
|
141,298
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
|
98,587
|
|
|
|
19,919
|
|
|
|
139,169
|
|
|
|
47,788
|
Management fee to affiliate
|
|
|
|
|
15,464
|
|
|
|
14,187
|
|
|
|
46,027
|
|
|
|
41,447
|
Incentive compensation to affiliate
|
|
|
|
|
23,848
|
|
|
|
19,491
|
|
|
|
65,169
|
|
|
|
72,123
|
Loan servicing expense
|
|
|
|
|
11,060
|
|
|
|
13,690
|
|
|
|
33,609
|
|
|
|
40,068
|
Subservicing expense
|
|
|
|
|
43,148
|
|
|
|
49,773
|
|
|
|
135,703
|
|
|
|
123,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
192,107
|
|
|
|
117,060
|
|
|
|
419,677
|
|
|
|
324,861
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
199,040
|
|
|
|
272,334
|
|
|
|
989,720
|
|
|
|
835,335
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
|
3,563
|
|
|
|
32,613
|
|
|
|
(5,957)
|
|
|
|
121,053
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
$
|
195,477
|
|
|
$
|
239,721
|
|
|
$
|
995,677
|
|
|
$
|
$714,282
|
Noncontrolling Interests in Income of Consolidated Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,869
|
|
|
$
|
$13,600
|
|
|
$
|
$32,058
|
|
|
$
|
$45,051
|
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
184,608
|
|
|
$
|
$226,121
|
|
|
$
|
$963,619
|
|
|
$
|
$669,231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income Per Share of Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
$
|
0.74
|
|
|
$
|
2.87
|
|
|
$
|
2.23
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
|
$
|
2.86
|
|
|
$
|
2.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
340,044,440
|
|
|
|
307,361,309
|
|
|
|
335,615,566
|
|
|
|
300,511,550
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
340,868,403
|
|
|
|
309,207,345
|
|
|
|
337,078,824
|
|
|
|
302,357,147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends Declared per Share of Common Stock
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
1.50
|
|
|
$
|
1.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Investments in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excess mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
|
|
|
|
$
|
467,061
|
|
|
$
|
1,173,713
|
Excess mortgage servicing rights, equity method investees, at fair
value
|
|
|
|
|
154,939
|
|
|
|
171,765
|
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
2,872,004
|
|
|
|
1,735,504
|
Mortgage servicing rights financing receivables, at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
1,681,072
|
|
|
|
598,728
|
Servicer advance investments, at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
799,936
|
|
|
|
4,027,379
|
Real estate and other securities, available-for-sale
|
|
|
|
|
11,650,257
|
|
|
|
8,071,140
|
Residential mortgage loans, held-for-investment (includes $123,606
and $0 at
fair value at September 30, 2018 and December 31,
2017, respectively)
|
|
|
|
|
776,323
|
|
|
|
691,155
|
Residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale
|
|
|
|
|
1,996,303
|
|
|
|
1,725,534
|
Residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale, at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
524,863
|
|
|
|
-
|
Real estate owned
|
|
|
|
|
115,160
|
|
|
|
128,295
|
Residential mortgage loans subject to repurchase
|
|
|
|
|
110,181
|
|
|
|
-
|
Consumer loans, held-for-investment
|
|
|
|
|
1,140,769
|
|
|
|
1,374,263
|
Consumer loans, equity method investees
|
|
|
|
|
44,787
|
|
|
|
51,412
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
330,148
|
|
|
|
295,798
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
|
155,749
|
|
|
|
150,252
|
Servicer advances receivable
|
|
|
|
|
3,217,121
|
|
|
|
675,593
|
Trades receivable
|
|
|
|
|
3,424,865
|
|
|
|
1,030,850
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
629,231
|
|
|
|
312,181
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,090,769
|
|
|
$
|
22,213,562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchase agreements
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,387,020
|
|
|
$
|
8,662,139
|
Notes and bonds payable (includes $117,470 and $0 at fair value at
September 30,
2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)
|
|
|
|
|
7,254,946
|
|
|
|
7,084,391
|
Trades payable
|
|
|
|
|
1,791,191
|
|
|
|
1,169,896
|
Residential mortgage loans repurchase liability
|
|
|
|
|
110,181
|
|
|
|
-
|
Due to affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
74,135
|
|
|
|
88,961
|
Dividends payable
|
|
|
|
|
170,177
|
|
|
|
153,681
|
Deferred tax liability, net
|
|
|
|
|
3,910
|
|
|
|
19,218
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
462,161
|
|
|
|
239,114
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,253,721
|
|
|
|
17,417,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized,
340,354,429 and
307,361,309 issued and outstanding at
September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
3,404
|
|
|
|
3,074
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
|
4,256,045
|
|
|
|
3,763,188
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
1,014,919
|
|
|
|
559,476
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
468,952
|
|
|
|
364,467
|
Total New Residential stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
5,743,320
|
|
|
|
4,690,205
|
Noncontrolling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
93,728
|
|
|
|
105,957
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
|
|
5,837,048
|
|
|
|
4,796,162
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,090,769
|
|
|
$
|
22,213,562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP NET INCOME
New Residential has four primary variables that impact its operating
performance: (i) the current yield earned on the Company's investments,
(ii) the interest expense under the debt incurred to finance the
Company's investments, (iii) the Company's operating expenses and taxes
and (iv) the Company's realized and unrealized gains or losses,
including any impairment, on the Company's investments. "Core earnings"
is a non-GAAP measure of the Company's operating performance, excluding
the fourth variable above and adjusts the earnings from the consumer
loan investment to a level yield basis. Core earnings is used by
management to evaluate the Company's performance without taking into
account: (i) realized and unrealized gains and losses, which although
they represent a part of the Company's recurring operations, are subject
to significant variability and are generally limited to a potential
indicator of future economic performance; (ii) incentive compensation
paid to the Company's manager; (iii) non-capitalized transaction-related
expenses; and (iv) deferred taxes, which are not representative of
current operations.
The Company's definition of core earnings includes accretion on
held-for-sale loans as if they continued to be held-for-investment.
Although the Company intends to sell such loans, there is no guarantee
that such loans will be sold or that they will be sold within any
expected timeframe. During the period prior to sale, the Company
continues to receive cash flows from such loans and believes that it is
appropriate to record a yield thereon. In addition, the Company's
definition of core earnings excludes all deferred taxes, rather than
just deferred taxes related to unrealized gains or losses, because the
Company believes deferred taxes are not representative of current
operations. The Company's definition of core earnings also limits
accreted interest income on RMBS where the Company receives par upon the
exercise of associated call rights based on the estimated value of the
underlying collateral, net of related costs including advances. The
Company created this limit in order to be able to accrete to the lower
of par or the net value of the underlying collateral, in instances where
the net value of the underlying collateral is lower than par. The
Company believes this amount represents the amount of accretion the
Company would have expected to earn on such bonds had the call rights
not been exercised.
The Company's investments in consumer loans are accounted for under ASC
No. 310-20 and ASC No. 310-30, including certain non-performing consumer
loans with revolving privileges that are explicitly excluded from being
accounted for under ASC No. 310-30. Under ASC No. 310-20, the
recognition of expected losses on these non-performing consumer loans is
delayed in comparison to the level yield methodology under ASC No.
310-30, which recognizes income based on an expected cash flow model
reflecting an investment's lifetime expected losses. The purpose of the
core earnings adjustment to adjust consumer loans to a level yield is to
present income recognition across the consumer loan portfolio in the
manner in which it is economically earned, avoid potential delays in
loss recognition, and align it with the Company's overall portfolio of
mortgage-related assets which generally record income on a level yield
basis. With respect to consumer loans classified as held-for-sale, the
level yield is computed through the expected sale date. With respect to
the gains recorded under GAAP in 2014 and 2016 as a result of a
refinancing of the debt related to the Company's investments in consumer
loans, and the consolidation of entities that own the Company's
investments in consumer loans, respectively, the Company continues to
record a level yield on those assets based on their original purchase
price.
While incentive compensation paid to the Company's manager may be a
material operating expense, the Company excludes it from core earnings
because (i) from time to time, a component of the computation of this
expense will relate to items (such as gains or losses) that are excluded
from core earnings, and (ii) it is impractical to determine the portion
of the expense related to core earnings and non-core earnings, and the
type of earnings (loss) that created an excess (deficit) above or below,
as applicable, the incentive compensation threshold. To illustrate why
it is impractical to determine the portion of incentive compensation
expense that should be allocated to core earnings, the Company notes
that, as an example, in a given period, it may have core earnings in
excess of the incentive compensation threshold but incur losses (which
are excluded from core earnings) that reduce total earnings below the
incentive compensation threshold. In such case, the Company would either
need to (a) allocate zero incentive compensation expense to core
earnings, even though core earnings exceeded the incentive compensation
threshold, or (b) assign a "pro forma" amount of incentive compensation
expense to core earnings, even though no incentive compensation was
actually incurred. The Company believes that neither of these allocation
methodologies achieves a logical result. Accordingly, the exclusion of
incentive compensation facilitates comparability between periods and
avoids the distortion to the Company's non-GAAP operating measure that
would result from the inclusion of incentive compensation that relates
to non-core earnings.
With regard to non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, management
does not view these costs as part of the Company's core operations, as
they are considered by management to be similar to realized losses
incurred at acquisition. Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses
are generally legal and valuation service costs, as well as other
professional service fees, incurred when the Company acquires certain
investments, as well as costs associated with the acquisition and
integration of acquired businesses.
As of the third quarter of 2018, as a result of the Shellpoint
Acquisition, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, New Penn,
originates conventional, government-insured and nonconforming
residential mortgage loans for sale and securitization. In connection
with the transfer of loans to the GSEs or mortgage investors, New
Residential reports realized gains or losses on the sale of originated
residential mortgage loans and retention of mortgage servicing rights,
which we believe is an indicator of performance for the Servicing and
Origination segment and therefore included in core earnings. Realized
gains or losses on the sale of originated residential mortgage loans had
no impact on core earnings in any prior period, but may impact core
earnings in future periods.
Management believes that the adjustments to compute "core earnings"
specified above allow investors and analysts to readily identify and
track the operating performance of the assets that form the core of the
Company's activity, assist in comparing the core operating results
between periods, and enable investors to evaluate the Company's current
core performance using the same measure that management uses to operate
the business. Management also utilizes core earnings as a measure in its
decision-making process relating to improvements to the underlying
fundamental operations of the Company's investments, as well as the
allocation of resources between those investments, and management also
relies on core earnings as an indicator of the results of such
decisions. Core earnings excludes certain recurring items, such as gains
and losses (including impairment as well as derivative activities) and
non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, because they are not
considered by management to be part of the Company's core operations for
the reasons described herein. As such, core earnings is not intended to
reflect all of the Company's activity and should be considered as only
one of the factors used by management in assessing the Company's
performance, along with GAAP net income which is inclusive of all of the
Company's activities.
The primary differences between core earnings and the measure the
Company uses to calculate incentive compensation relate to (i) realized
gains and losses (including impairments), (ii) non-capitalized
transaction-related expenses and (iii) deferred taxes (other than those
related to unrealized gains and losses). Each are excluded from core
earnings and included in the Company's incentive compensation measure
(either immediately or through amortization). In addition, the Company's
incentive compensation measure does not include accretion on
held-for-sale loans and the timing of recognition of income from
consumer loans is different. Unlike core earnings, the Company's
incentive compensation measure is intended to reflect all realized
results of operations. The Gain on Remeasurement of Consumer Loans
Investment was treated as an unrealized gain for the purposes of
calculating incentive compensation and was therefore excluded from such
calculation.
Core earnings does not represent and should not be considered as a
substitute for, or superior to, net income or as a substitute for, or
superior to, cash flows from operating activities, each as determined in
accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the Company's calculation of this measure
may not be comparable to similarly entitled measures reported by other
companies. Set forth below is a reconciliation of core earnings to the
most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
184,608
|
|
|
$
|
226,121
|
|
|
$
|
963,619
|
|
|
$
|
669,231
|
Impairment
|
|
|
|
|
9,360
|
|
|
|
28,209
|
|
|
|
51,326
|
|
|
|
74,117
|
Other Income adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage
servicing
rights
|
|
|
|
|
4,744
|
|
|
|
14,291
|
|
|
|
55,711
|
|
|
|
32,650
|
Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage
servicing
rights, equity method investees
|
|
|
|
|
(3,396)
|
|
|
|
(2,054)
|
|
|
|
(5,624)
|
|
|
|
(6,056)
|
Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing rights
financing
receivables
|
|
|
|
|
39,329
|
|
|
|
(89,115)
|
|
|
|
(218,187)
|
|
|
|
(95,838)
|
Change in fair value of servicer advance investments
|
|
|
|
|
5,353
|
|
|
|
(10,941)
|
|
|
|
86,581
|
|
|
|
(70,469)
|
(Gain) loss on settlement of investments, net
|
|
|
|
|
11,893
|
|
|
|
(1,553)
|
|
|
|
(106,064)
|
|
|
|
(1,250)
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments
|
|
|
|
|
(24,299)
|
|
|
|
(3,560)
|
|
|
|
(27,985)
|
|
|
|
124
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on other ABS
|
|
|
|
|
(7,197)
|
|
|
|
(189)
|
|
|
|
(12,001)
|
|
|
|
(340)
|
(Gain) loss on transfer of loans to REO
|
|
|
|
|
(6,119)
|
|
|
|
(5,179)
|
|
|
|
(16,609)
|
|
|
|
(16,791)
|
(Gain) loss on transfer of loans to other assets
|
|
|
|
|
1,528
|
|
|
|
(66)
|
|
|
|
1,648
|
|
|
|
(359)
|
(Gain) loss on Excess MSRs
|
|
|
|
|
(987)
|
|
|
|
(606)
|
|
|
|
(5,257)
|
|
|
|
(1,948)
|
(Gain) loss on Ocwen common stock
|
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
(6,987)
|
|
|
|
(4,655)
|
|
|
|
(6,987)
|
Other (income) loss
|
|
|
|
|
17,843
|
|
|
|
6,700
|
|
|
|
25,812
|
|
|
|
18,605
|
Total Other Income Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
38,837
|
|
|
|
(99,259)
|
|
|
|
(226,630)
|
|
|
|
(148,659)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Income and Impairment attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
(4,633)
|
|
|
|
(6,329)
|
|
|
|
(17,088)
|
|
|
|
(24,430)
|
Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing rights
|
|
|
|
|
(44,192)
|
|
|
|
11,518
|
|
|
|
(226,617)
|
|
|
|
(77,465)
|
(Gain) loss on settlement of mortgage loan origination derivative
instruments
|
|
|
|
|
2,757
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,757
|
|
|
|
-
|
Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses
|
|
|
|
|
5,274
|
|
|
|
6,467
|
|
|
|
18,784
|
|
|
|
14,397
|
Incentive compensation to affiliate
|
|
|
|
|
23,848
|
|
|
|
19,491
|
|
|
|
65,169
|
|
|
|
72,123
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
|
|
|
(1,865)
|
|
|
|
28,410
|
|
|
|
(12,680)
|
|
|
|
114,016
|
Interest income on residential mortgage loans, held-for sale
|
|
|
|
|
5,906
|
|
|
|
4,603
|
|
|
|
12,774
|
|
|
|
12,069
|
Limit on RMBS discount accretion related to called deals
|
|
|
|
|
(2,914)
|
|
|
|
(13,543)
|
|
|
|
(13,108)
|
|
|
|
(20,059)
|
Adjust consumer loans to level yield
|
|
|
|
|
(6,760)
|
|
|
|
(9,874)
|
|
|
|
(21,915)
|
|
|
|
(23,460)
|
Core earnings of equity method investees:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excess mortgage servicing rights
|
|
|
|
|
4,468
|
|
|
|
3,476
|
|
|
|
10,514
|
|
|
|
10,010
|
Core Earnings
|
|
|
|
$
|
214,694
|
|
|
$
|
199,290
|
|
|
$
|
606,905
|
|
|
$
|
671,890
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain information in this press release constitutes as
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to
any impact on core earnings in future periods. These statements are not
historical facts. They represent management's current expectations
regarding future events and are subject to a number of trends and
uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause
actual results to differ materially from those described in the
forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. For a
discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect
such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Cautionary
Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and
"Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations" in the Company's annual and quarterly reports and other
filings filed with the SEC, which are available on the Company's website
(www.newresi.com). New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time,
and it is not possible for New Residential to predict or assess the
impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from
those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press
release, and New Residential expressly disclaims any obligation to
release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking
statements contained herein to reflect any change in New Residential's
expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any statement is based.
ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL
New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and
actively managing, investments primarily related to residential real
estate. The Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing
related assets, non-Agency loans and securities and other opportunistic
investments. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to
qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax
purposes. The Company is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment
Group LLC, a global investment management firm.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181025005242/en/
