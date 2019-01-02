[October 25, 2018] New Residential Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; "New Residential" or the "Company") today reported the following information for the quarter ended September 30, 2018: THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: GAAP Net Income of $185 million, or $0.54 per diluted share

Core Earnings of $215 million, or $0.63 per diluted share*

Common dividend of $170 million, or $0.50 per share







3Q 2018 2Q 2018 Summary Operating Results: GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share** $0.54 $0.51 GAAP Net Income $185 million $175 million Non-GAAP Results: Core Earnings per Diluted Share** $0.63 $0.58 Core Earnings* $215 million $198 million NRZ Common Dividend: Common Dividend per Share** $0.50 $0.50 Common Dividend $170 million $170 million

* Core Earnings is a non-GAAP measure. For a reconciliation of Core Earnings to GAAP Net Income, as well as an explanation of this measure, please refer to Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income below. ** Per share calculations of GAAP Net Income and Core Earnings are based on 340,868,403 weighted average diluted shares during the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and 339,538,503 weighted average diluted shares during the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Per share calculations of Common Dividend are based on 340,354,429 basic shares outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and 339,862,769 basic shares outstanding as of June 30, 2018. Third Quarter 2018 Highlights: Acquired MSRs totaling approximately $43 billion unpaid principal balance ("UPB").

Executed clean-up calls on 10 seasoned, Non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities ("RMBS") deals with an aggregate UPB of approximately $253 million.

Completed a $658 million Non-Agency loan securitization. Purchased $900mm face value of Legacy Non-Agency RMBS consistent with our call-rights strategy.

Subsequent to quarter end, New Residential successfully priced its first Non-QM securitization totaling $310 million.

estate owned (REO) 5,471 26,700 28,136 65,381 9,360 28,209 51,326 74,117 Net interest income after impairment 253,358 244,235 740,467 749,431 Servicing revenue, net 175,355 58,014 538,784 269,467 Gain on sale of originated mortgage loans, net 45,732 - 45,732 - Other Income Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage

servicing rights (4,744) (14,291) (55,711) (32,650) Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage

servicing rights, equity method investees 3,396 2,054 5,624 6,056 Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing

rights financing receivables (88,345) 70,232 63,628 75,828 Change in fair value of servicer advance investments (5,353) 10,941 (86,581) 70,469 Gain (loss) on settlement of investments, net (11,893) 1,553 106,064 1,250 Earnings from investments in consumer loans, equity method investees 4,555 6,769 12,343 12,649 Other income (loss), net 19,086 9,887 39,047 7,696 (83,298) 87,145 84,414 141,298 Operating Expenses General and administrative expenses 98,587 19,919 139,169 47,788 Management fee to affiliate 15,464 14,187 46,027 41,447 Incentive compensation to affiliate 23,848 19,491 65,169 72,123 Loan servicing expense 11,060 13,690 33,609 40,068 Subservicing expense 43,148 49,773 135,703 123,435 192,107 117,060 419,677 324,861 Income Before Income Taxes 199,040 272,334 989,720 835,335 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,563 32,613 (5,957) 121,053 Net Income $ 195,477 $ 239,721 $ 995,677 $ $714,282 Noncontrolling Interests in Income of Consolidated Subsidiaries $ 10,869 $ $13,600 $ $32,058 $ $45,051 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 184,608 $ $226,121 $ $963,619 $ $669,231 Net Income Per Share of Common Stock Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.74 $ 2.87 $ 2.23 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.73 $ 2.86 $ 2.21 Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding Basic 340,044,440 307,361,309 335,615,566 300,511,550 Diluted 340,868,403 309,207,345 337,078,824 302,357,147 Dividends Declared per Share of Common Stock $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 1.50 $ 1.48 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets (unaudited) Investments in: Excess mortgage servicing rights, at fair value $ 467,061 $ 1,173,713 Excess mortgage servicing rights, equity method investees, at fair value 154,939 171,765 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 2,872,004 1,735,504 Mortgage servicing rights financing receivables, at fair value 1,681,072 598,728 Servicer advance investments, at fair value 799,936 4,027,379 Real estate and other securities, available-for-sale 11,650,257 8,071,140 Residential mortgage loans, held-for-investment (includes $123,606 and $0 at

fair value at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 776,323 691,155 Residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale 1,996,303 1,725,534 Residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale, at fair value 524,863 - Real estate owned 115,160 128,295 Residential mortgage loans subject to repurchase 110,181 - Consumer loans, held-for-investment 1,140,769 1,374,263 Consumer loans, equity method investees 44,787 51,412 Cash and cash equivalents 330,148 295,798 Restricted cash 155,749 150,252 Servicer advances receivable 3,217,121 675,593 Trades receivable 3,424,865 1,030,850 Other assets 629,231 312,181 $ 30,090,769 $ 22,213,562 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Repurchase agreements $ 14,387,020 $ 8,662,139 Notes and bonds payable (includes $117,470 and $0 at fair value at September 30,

2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 7,254,946 7,084,391 Trades payable 1,791,191 1,169,896 Residential mortgage loans repurchase liability 110,181 - Due to affiliates 74,135 88,961 Dividends payable 170,177 153,681 Deferred tax liability, net 3,910 19,218 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 462,161 239,114 24,253,721 17,417,400 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 340,354,429 and

307,361,309 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 3,404 3,074 Additional paid-in capital 4,256,045 3,763,188 Retained earnings 1,014,919 559,476 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 468,952 364,467 Total New Residential stockholders' equity 5,743,320 4,690,205 Noncontrolling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 93,728 105,957 Total Equity 5,837,048 4,796,162 $ 30,090,769 $ 22,213,562 NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP NET INCOME New Residential has four primary variables that impact its operating performance: (i) the current yield earned on the Company's investments, (ii) the interest expense under the debt incurred to finance the Company's investments, (iii) the Company's operating expenses and taxes and (iv) the Company's realized and unrealized gains or losses, including any impairment, on the Company's investments. "Core earnings" is a non-GAAP measure of the Company's operating performance, excluding the fourth variable above and adjusts the earnings from the consumer loan investment to a level yield basis. Core earnings is used by management to evaluate the Company's performance without taking into account: (i) realized and unrealized gains and losses, which although they represent a part of the Company's recurring operations, are subject to significant variability and are generally limited to a potential indicator of future economic performance; (ii) incentive compensation paid to the Company's manager; (iii) non-capitalized transaction-related expenses; and (iv) deferred taxes, which are not representative of current operations. The Company's definition of core earnings includes accretion on held-for-sale loans as if they continued to be held-for-investment. Although the Company intends to sell such loans, there is no guarantee that such loans will be sold or that they will be sold within any expected timeframe. During the period prior to sale, the Company continues to receive cash flows from such loans and believes that it is appropriate to record a yield thereon. In addition, the Company's definition of core earnings excludes all deferred taxes, rather than just deferred taxes related to unrealized gains or losses, because the Company believes deferred taxes are not representative of current operations. The Company's definition of core earnings also limits accreted interest income on RMBS where the Company receives par upon the exercise of associated call rights based on the estimated value of the underlying collateral, net of related costs including advances. The Company created this limit in order to be able to accrete to the lower of par or the net value of the underlying collateral, in instances where the net value of the underlying collateral is lower than par. The Company believes this amount represents the amount of accretion the Company would have expected to earn on such bonds had the call rights not been exercised. The Company's investments in consumer loans are accounted for under ASC No. 310-20 and ASC No. 310-30, including certain non-performing consumer loans with revolving privileges that are explicitly excluded from being accounted for under ASC No. 310-30. Under ASC No. 310-20, the recognition of expected losses on these non-performing consumer loans is delayed in comparison to the level yield methodology under ASC No. 310-30, which recognizes income based on an expected cash flow model reflecting an investment's lifetime expected losses. The purpose of the core earnings adjustment to adjust consumer loans to a level yield is to present income recognition across the consumer loan portfolio in the manner in which it is economically earned, avoid potential delays in loss recognition, and align it with the Company's overall portfolio of mortgage-related assets which generally record income on a level yield basis. With respect to consumer loans classified as held-for-sale, the level yield is computed through the expected sale date. With respect to the gains recorded under GAAP in 2014 and 2016 as a result of a refinancing of the debt related to the Company's investments in consumer loans, and the consolidation of entities that own the Company's investments in consumer loans, respectively, the Company continues to record a level yield on those assets based on their original purchase price. While incentive compensation paid to the Company's manager may be a material operating expense, the Company excludes it from core earnings because (i) from time to time, a component of the computation of this expense will relate to items (such as gains or losses) that are excluded from core earnings, and (ii) it is impractical to determine the portion of the expense related to core earnings and non-core earnings, and the type of earnings (loss) that created an excess (deficit) above or below, as applicable, the incentive compensation threshold. To illustrate why it is impractical to determine the portion of incentive compensation expense that should be allocated to core earnings, the Company notes that, as an example, in a given period, it may have core earnings in excess of the incentive compensation threshold but incur losses (which are excluded from core earnings) that reduce total earnings below the incentive compensation threshold. In such case, the Company would either need to (a) allocate zero incentive compensation expense to core earnings, even though core earnings exceeded the incentive compensation threshold, or (b) assign a "pro forma" amount of incentive compensation expense to core earnings, even though no incentive compensation was actually incurred. The Company believes that neither of these allocation methodologies achieves a logical result. Accordingly, the exclusion of incentive compensation facilitates comparability between periods and avoids the distortion to the Company's non-GAAP operating measure that would result from the inclusion of incentive compensation that relates to non-core earnings. With regard to non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, management does not view these costs as part of the Company's core operations, as they are considered by management to be similar to realized losses incurred at acquisition. Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses are generally legal and valuation service costs, as well as other professional service fees, incurred when the Company acquires certain investments, as well as costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses. As of the third quarter of 2018, as a result of the Shellpoint Acquisition, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, New Penn, originates conventional, government-insured and nonconforming residential mortgage loans for sale and securitization. In connection with the transfer of loans to the GSEs or mortgage investors, New Residential reports realized gains or losses on the sale of originated residential mortgage loans and retention of mortgage servicing rights, which we believe is an indicator of performance for the Servicing and Origination segment and therefore included in core earnings. Realized gains or losses on the sale of originated residential mortgage loans had no impact on core earnings in any prior period, but may impact core earnings in future periods. Management believes that the adjustments to compute "core earnings" specified above allow investors and analysts to readily identify and track the operating performance of the assets that form the core of the Company's activity, assist in comparing the core operating results between periods, and enable investors to evaluate the Company's current core performance using the same measure that management uses to operate the business. Management also utilizes core earnings as a measure in its decision-making process relating to improvements to the underlying fundamental operations of the Company's investments, as well as the allocation of resources between those investments, and management also relies on core earnings as an indicator of the results of such decisions. Core earnings excludes certain recurring items, such as gains and losses (including impairment as well as derivative activities) and non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, because they are not considered by management to be part of the Company's core operations for the reasons described herein. As such, core earnings is not intended to reflect all of the Company's activity and should be considered as only one of the factors used by management in assessing the Company's performance, along with GAAP net income which is inclusive of all of the Company's activities. The primary differences between core earnings and the measure the Company uses to calculate incentive compensation relate to (i) realized gains and losses (including impairments), (ii) non-capitalized transaction-related expenses and (iii) deferred taxes (other than those related to unrealized gains and losses). Each are excluded from core earnings and included in the Company's incentive compensation measure (either immediately or through amortization). In addition, the Company's incentive compensation measure does not include accretion on held-for-sale loans and the timing of recognition of income from consumer loans is different. Unlike core earnings, the Company's incentive compensation measure is intended to reflect all realized results of operations. The Gain on Remeasurement of Consumer Loans Investment was treated as an unrealized gain for the purposes of calculating incentive compensation and was therefore excluded from such calculation. Core earnings does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or as a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities, each as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the Company's calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. Set forth below is a reconciliation of core earnings to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 184,608 $ 226,121 $ 963,619 $ 669,231 Impairment 9,360 28,209 51,326 74,117 Other Income adjustments: Other Income Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage

servicing rights 4,744 14,291 55,711 32,650 Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage

servicing rights, equity method investees (3,396) (2,054) (5,624) (6,056) Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing rights

financing receivables 39,329 (89,115) (218,187) (95,838) Change in fair value of servicer advance investments 5,353 (10,941) 86,581 (70,469) (Gain) loss on settlement of investments, net 11,893 (1,553) (106,064) (1,250) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (24,299) (3,560) (27,985) 124 Unrealized (gain) loss on other ABS (7,197) (189) (12,001) (340) (Gain) loss on transfer of loans to REO (6,119) (5,179) (16,609) (16,791) (Gain) loss on transfer of loans to other assets 1,528 (66) 1,648 (359) (Gain) loss on Excess MSRs (987) (606) (5,257) (1,948) (Gain) loss on Ocwen common stock 145 (6,987) (4,655) (6,987) Other (income) loss 17,843 6,700 25,812 18,605 Total Other Income Adjustments 38,837 (99,259) (226,630) (148,659) Other Income and Impairment attributable to non-controlling interests (4,633) (6,329) (17,088) (24,430) Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing rights (44,192) 11,518 (226,617) (77,465) (Gain) loss on settlement of mortgage loan origination derivative instruments 2,757 - 2,757 - Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses 5,274 6,467 18,784 14,397 Incentive compensation to affiliate 23,848 19,491 65,169 72,123 Deferred taxes (1,865) 28,410 (12,680) 114,016 Interest income on residential mortgage loans, held-for sale 5,906 4,603 12,774 12,069 Limit on RMBS discount accretion related to called deals (2,914) (13,543) (13,108) (20,059) Adjust consumer loans to level yield (6,760) (9,874) (21,915) (23,460) Core earnings of equity method investees: Excess mortgage servicing rights 4,468 3,476 10,514 10,010 Core Earnings $ 214,694 $ 199,290 $ 606,905 $ 671,890 CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain information in this press release constitutes as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to any impact on core earnings in future periods. These statements are not historical facts. They represent management's current expectations regarding future events and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's annual and quarterly reports and other filings filed with the SEC, which are available on the Company's website (www.newresi.com). New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for New Residential to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release, and New Residential expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in New Residential's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and actively managing, investments primarily related to residential real estate. The Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing related assets, non-Agency loans and securities and other opportunistic investments. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The Company is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181025005242/en/

