[October 25, 2018] New Google Partner Program Identifies What Companies are Searching for on Google, Powered by Fastbase

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Partners are now invited to become a Partner or Reseller for the brand new Google InMarket Leads service, powered by Fastbase. Launched on October 1st, the new service has already sparked substantial interest from the world's leading B2B companies. With the ability to understand who is actively searching on Google for your products or services and who has (and hasn't) visited your website, InMarket Leads users have a significant advantage in understanding their most valuable audience. https://inmarketleads.fastbase.com The new InMarket Leads software not only discloses information on over 130 million companies that are searching on Google every day but also lists the companies that are visiting a business's or customer's website. To start using the service, users enter a time period, location, and can add an unlimited amount of keywords. The user is then presented with a lis of potential prospects, all ready to be downloaded. The list contains detailed information on the prospects, including company name, contact person, website, industry, address, email, phone number, and, most powerfully, the specific searches performed with the search date. Although the service doesn't disclose searches performed by private individuals, InMarket Leads does provide information on the companies performing the search as well as the company's key contact names and information.



This tool is a powerful alternative or supplement to Google Ads, SEO, and social media advertising. In comparison to Google Ads, where it is normal for B2B companies to get in touch with only 3-10% of website visitors, InMarket Leads has access to all of the companies that are in the market for your product or service, but haven't visited your website yet and those that have visited your website, but haven't yet contacted your business. InMarket leads are an invaluable sales tool for B2B companies that want growth and access to even more leads. Google Partners can sign up to be a Reseller using Google Analytics account http://googlepartner.fastbase.com or by writing to googlepartner@fastbase.com

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase is a U.S.-based company founded in 2015. As one of the fastest-growing software

companies in the world within Big Data, Fastbase now analyzes over 6 billion website visitors from over 900,000 companies and top brands from around the world. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-google-partner-program-identifies-what-companies-are-searching-for-on-google-powered-by-fastbase-300737762.html SOURCE Fastbase, Inc.

