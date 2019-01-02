[October 24, 2018] New Sabre technology enables proactive approach to China Eastern's fare setting strategy

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, today announced that long-term partner China Eastern is the first airline to adopt Strategic Fare Analyzer, a new Sabre technology developed from a close collaboration between China Eastern and the Sabre Operations Research and Data Science Consulting team. With no comparable solution available in the market, Strategic Fare Analyzer can assist decision makers at any airline in evaluating different fare strategies and their estimated impacts. "Sabre's Strategic Fare Analyzer allows us to be proactive in our fare setting strategy, generating increased revenue and ultimately helping us to meet our business objectives. Sabre provides us with innovation that delivers a significant market advantage, since most airlines have yet to employ similar fare setting techniques," said Yang Chunfei, China Eastern general manager of revenue management department. "We are impressed by the way Sabre met our needs using innovative models and by their ability to deliver the project in record time," he added. Initially developed specifically for China Eastern, Sabre Strategic Fare Analyzer is a decision support tool that facilitates pricing analysis, helping airlines identify improvements in their fare prices as the market fluctuates and in conjunction with revenue and sales budgeting targets. This partnership marks the beginning of a new approach to fare pricing, helping the airline to satisfy their business needs increase revenue and sharpen their competitive edge.



"Sabre is pleased to bring innovation to China Eastern's sales and marketing practices with Strategic Fare Analyzer," said Dasha Kuksenko, Sabre Airline Solutions vice president and regional general manager, Asia Pacific. "Calculating optimum fares can result in significant business value for airlines, and China Eastern now has the capacity to proactively address one of the industry's core business considerations with Sabre's leading technology," she added. Using advanced analytics across a diverse range of domains including pricing and revenue management, the Sabre Operations Research and Data Science Consulting team develops state of the art, customized software solutions to help airlines solve complex problems and optimize revenue.

About Sabre Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. About China Eastern China Eastern Airlines, one of the biggest airlines in China, is headquartered in Shanghai. China Eastern is the sixth largest airlines, and serves 110 million passengers per year. China Eastern operates a modern fleet of aircraft that includes more than 650 aircrafts with an average age of less than 5.39 years. As an official member of SkyTeam, China Eastern has extended its flight network serving 1,074 destinations across 177 countries, with the core hub in Shanghai. Media Contact Maxime-Elisabeth Illick

Public Relations Manager

Email: maxime.illick@sabre.com

Telephone: +65 6426 0088 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sabre-technology-enables-proactive-approach-to-china-easterns-fare-setting-strategy-300737395.html SOURCE Sabre Corporation

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]