|[October 24, 2018]
New Research Shows How Cable Operators Can Power Smart Cities across America
Today NCTA (News - Alert) - The Internet & Television Association released the new
white paper, "Cable
Companies and Municipalities: Natural Smart Community Partners,"
focusing on the importance of high-speed broadband networks in powering
smart cities and communities across the country. Authored by Bill
Maguire of Connected Communities, LLC, the research concludes that
cities and towns would greatly benefit from partnerships with cable
operators in becoming a smart and connected community.
The white paper highlights the underappreciated affinities between local
governments and cable companies, and that cable companies are uniquely
well-suited partners to local governments. Key findings in the research
include:
-
Cable networks have the capability to support smart community/IoT
applications both now and in the future.
-
A rapid expansion of the number of homes where gigabit service is
available means that the smart home will be an increasingly
viable platform capable of advancing smart and connected community
objectives.
-
Smart and connected community partnerships between cable providers and
local governments reflect new and evolving approaches to collaboration.
"More than just well-qualified solution providers to municipal
government, however, cable companies and municipalities share common
objectives tat make them natural partners with respect to advancing
Smart Community/IoT objectives," Maguire notes in the white paper.
The white paper includes the following recommendations for local
governments and cable ISPs:
-
Local governments, when planning for smart and connected community,
IoT and 5G/small cell deployments, will benefit from efforts to engage
cable providers and encourage local cable providers to provide input
and participate in the process.
-
Local government leaders and cable companies alike should recognize
that anticipated smart community, IoT and 5G/small cell deployments
provide a unique opportunity to expand and evolve their relationship
to include innovative and impactful smart community partnerships.
-
Cable companies should educate community leaders so that there is a
better appreciation of the end-to-end consumer connectivity,
facilities and expertise cable companies possess and how these
resources can be used to advance smart and connected community
objectives.
-
Local governments should evaluate carefully whether existing
connectivity (e.g., LoRaWAN) can support the desired functionality of
smart and connected community applications and deployments.
-
Cable companies should evaluate opportunities for public private
partnerships with municipalities, universities and non-profits as a
means to grow economic activity in the communities they serve and,
ultimately, serve new customers and existing customers in new ways.
Currently, cable operators are using their dense fiber networks and
Wi-Fi networks to provide reliable and resilient connectivity to
residential, business and wireless customers reaching over 90 percent of
the country. Through these robust connections, several cable operators,
including Cox (News - Alert), Comcast and Charter, have partnerships with
municipalities to develop, test and evaluate different solutions for IoT
applications, as well as to engage more stakeholders to participate in
efforts to deploy new innovations that help to address key community
concerns, such as energy efficiency or better water management.
The paper was released today as part of the SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo at
the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Author Bill
Maguire was on hand to present the research. He is the founder of
Connected Communities LLC and an advisor and consultant to local
governments, non-profit organizations and technology companies. His
prior work has included serving as Chief of Staff for the Broadband
Technology Opportunities Program (BTOP) at the National
Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).
NCTA - The Internet & Television Association represents network
innovators and content creators that connect, entertain, inform and
inspire consumers every day. NCTA's members have invested $275 billion
in private capital to build the world's most powerful technology
platform, reaching 93 percent of American homes and serving 66 million
customers. More than 200 programming networks are creating imaginative,
popular and award-winning television content. Our industry supports 2.9
million American jobs and employs at least 300 people in every
congressional district.
