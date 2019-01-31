ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Alliance Memory High-Speed CMOS PSRAMs Offer Densities From 8Mb to 128Mb in 48-Ball and 49-Ball FPBGA Packages
[October 24, 2018]

Devices Provide Cost-Effective, Easy-to-Use Solutions for High-Bandwidth, Low-Power Applications

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today introduced a new family of high-speed CMOS pseudo SRAMs (PSRAMs) with densities from 8Mb to 128Mb in 6.0 mm x 7.0 mm x 1.0 mm 48-ball FPBGA and 4.0 mm by 4.0 mm by 1.0 mm 49-ball FPBGA packages. The devices combine the most desirable features of SRAMs and DRAMs to provide designers with easy-to-use, low-power, and cost-effective memory solutions for wireless, automotive, networking, and industrial applications.

Featuring high-density DRAM cores with SRAM interfaces and on-chip refresh circuits for refresh-free operation, the devices released today provide the high bandwidth and the low power necessary to replace SRAMs in portable electronics such as mobile phones and PDAs, or to serve as companion chips to burst NOR Flash applications.

The interfaces of the AS1C1M16PL-70BIN, AS1C1M16P-70BIN, AS1C2M16P-70BIN, AS1C512K16PL-70BIN, and AS1C512K16P-70BIN are compatible with asynchronous type SRAMs. The AS1C4M16PL-70BIN and AS1C8M16PL-70BIN CellularRAM PSRAMs feature a multiplexed address/data bus for greater bandwidth. The devices support asynchronous and burst operation, and feature read or write burst lengths of 4, 8, 16, or 32 words, or continuous burst.

Available in industrial temperature ranges, the PSRAMs offer fast access speeds of 70s and operate from a single power supply of 1.7V to 1.95V or 2.6V to 3.3V. Additional power-saving features include auto temperature-compensated self-refresh (ATCSR), partial array self-refresh (PASR), and a deep power down (DPD) mode.

Device Specification Table:

Part numberDensityOrganizationVCC Range (V)Temp. (°C)Package
AS1C512K16PL-70BIN8Mb512K x 161.7 to 1.95-30 to +8548-ball FPBGA
AS1C512K16P-70BIN8Mb512K x 162.6 to 3.3-30 to +8548-ball FPBGA
AS1C1M16PL-70BIN16Mb1M x 161.7 to 1.95-40 to +8548-ball FPBGA
AS1C1M16P-70BIN16Mb1M x 162.6 to 3.3-40 to +8548-ball FPBGA
AS1C2M16P-70BIN32Mb2M x 162.6 to 3.3-40 to +8548-ball FPBGA
AS1C4M16PL-70BIN64Mb4M x 161.7 to 1.95-30 to +8549-ball FPBGA
AS1C8M16PL-70BIN128Mb8M x 161.7 to 1.95-30 to +8549-ball FPBGA



Samples and production quantities of the new PSRAMs will be available in November 2018, with lead times of eight weeks.

About Alliance Memory Inc.
Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find DRAM and SRAM memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes DRAMs and SRAMs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in San Carlos, California, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.


Agency Contact:
Bob Decker
Redpines
+1 415 409 0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com		Alliance Memory Contact:
Kim Bagby
CFO
+1 650 610 6800
kim@alliancememory.com

Editor resources:

Link to product image:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/alliancememory/albums/72157674406412898

Link to detailed product info:

https://www.alliancememory.com/datasheets/AS1C512K16PL/ (AS1C512K16PL-70BIN)
https://www.alliancememory.com/datasheets/AS1C512K16P/ (AS1C512K16P-70BIN)
https://www.alliancememory.com/datasheets/AS1C1M16PL/ (AS1C1M16PL-70BIN)
https://www.alliancememory.com/datasheets/AS1C1M16P/ (AS1C1M16P-70BIN)
https://www.alliancememory.com/datasheets/AS1C2M16P/ (AS1C2M16P-70BIN)
https://www.alliancememory.com/datasheets/AS1C4M16PL/ (AS1C4M16PL-70BIN)
https://www.alliancememory.com/datasheets/AS1C8M16PL/ (AS1C8M16PL-70BIN)

Alliance-Memory-Logo.jpg


