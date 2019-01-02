|
|[October 24, 2018]
New Survey Shows More than 50 Percent of Digital Marketers Are Concerned with Data Exhaust
As data has become increasingly more important in today's business
world, marketers have become very aware of the value it presents in
terms of generating additional revenues for their companies. However, a
majority of marketers are concerned about the valuable data their
companies may be discarding, according to a recent Digital Data Exhaust
Survey conducted by Digital Element, the global geolocation data and
services provider. The survey results were released today during the RetailLoco
event in Atlanta.
The survey, conducted in partnership with the Location
Based Marketing Association, showed that digital marketers
recognized data exhaust as a growing issue for their companies. Data
exhaust is a term used to describe the data that companies toss out
because they feel it provides little or no value to their core business.
The majority of respondents?regardless of company type?were either very
(39 percent) or somewhat (29 percent) concerned with data exhaust.
Almost one-third of digital marketers did not know the percentage of
data their companies actually threw away. Another 18 percent indicated
they were throwing away at least 25 to 50 percent of their data.
"This survey was designed to explore whether or not companies were
throwing away valuable information that could ultimately help them
generate additional revenues," said Rob Friedman, co-founder and
executive vice president, Digital Element. "Our company's technology and
services are built around non-invasively extracting and synthesizing
data points for advertising, personalization and analytics as well as
other business applications. There is a wealth of intelligence contained
in an IP address that many companies overlook?and which, if used, would
allow companies to confidently produce the necessary one-to-one digital
marketing experience that more closely resembles the real world."
While almost 40 percent of respondents said they were fully leveraging
the types of IP data that were available or that they needed, 61 percent
of digital marketers left plenty of room for improvement because they
were not utilizing all the different data points available to them or
were not aware of the different types of data associated with an IP
address.
Among the survey's other findings:
With an opportunity to use an extra 25 percent of the data they
currently discard, 60 percent of respondents said it would definitely
result in increased revenues.
71 percent of digital marketers ranked location data as very important:
55 percent were currently using location-based IP data
32 percent planned to add it in the next 12 to 18 months
78 percent of respondents ranked accuracy as their top concern when
specifically related to IP data
"As we approach a projected 20-billion-plus 'connected things' by 2020,
data?in particular location data?will become more and more vital to
business' success, and the methods and strategies for visualizing and
analyzing that data will become equally complex," said Asif R. Khan,
founder and president, Location Based Marketing Association. "Companies
that can mine and analyze the data, effectively closing the gaps, will
become the leaders in location intelligence and be the biggest
beneficiaries in today's digital marketplace."
The Digital Data Exhaust Survey represents responses from 100 digital
marketing professionals from around the world. The survey was primarily
administered to the LBMA's global membership, online and through phone
calls during July and August 2018. Responses were also elicited from
digital marketing executives outside the LBMA membership, augmented
through email and social media outreach.
An Executive Summary and a full downloadable version of the survey
results are available here.
