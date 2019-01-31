|
|[October 23, 2018]
|
New Springbot Resource Provides SMB Retailers with Map to Marketing Excellence
Springbot,
a data-driven marketing platform for eCommerce retailers, today released Strategies
to Achieve SMB eCommerce Marketing Excellence, the second eBook
in a three-part series uniquely designed to help small to medium-sized
merchants implement and capitalize on the advanced marketing strategies
their larger competitors utilize.
Earlier this year, Springbot partnered with FitforCommerce
to release Building
eCommerce Marketing Excellence: The Four Stages of Marketing Maturity
for SMB Merchants and an accompanying marketing
evaluation quiz. These thought leadership resources are designed to
help store owners identify and understand their current stage of
marketing in a proprietarymarketing
maturity model. This newly released eBook provides in-depth
strategies and recommended actions behind each of the four stages of
that model.
"Today's online retailer starts out using modern marketing channels, but
they are often lacking the dedicated expertise to understand how to
systematically improve performance," said Springbot CMO, Erika Jolly
Brookes. "We are committed to providing our merchants with the platform,
team and complementary resources, such as this eBook, to help retailers
realize their full growth potential."
Anne Jensen, Founder and CMO of Matrix Kids, is one such SMB retailer
who was able to leverage a roadmap provided by Springbot.
"Since we've successfully been able to manage two large social channels,
we decided to add automated triggered emails and online ad retargeting
through Springbot to our marketing mix," Jensen said. "Online ad
retargeting campaigns have brought us a double-digit percent increase in
revenue this year alone."
Different stages of growth call for different strategies. With so many
channels, tactics and tools to consider, many SMB retailers struggle to
figure out where to focus their resources and attention. Strategies
to Achieve SMB eCommerce Marketing Excellence gives SMB merchants a
practical roadmap to advance their marketing efforts and continually
grow their business in an increasingly crowded space.
