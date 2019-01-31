New Springbot Resource Provides SMB Retailers with Map to Marketing Excellence

Springbot, a data-driven marketing platform for eCommerce retailers, today released Strategies to Achieve SMB eCommerce Marketing Excellence, the second eBook in a three-part series uniquely designed to help small to medium-sized merchants implement and capitalize on the advanced marketing strategies their larger competitors utilize.

Earlier this year, Springbot partnered with FitforCommerce to release Building eCommerce Marketing Excellence: The Four Stages of Marketing Maturity for SMB Merchants and an accompanying marketing evaluation quiz. These thought leadership resources are designed to help store owners identify and understand their current stage of marketing in a proprietarymarketing maturity model. This newly released eBook provides in-depth strategies and recommended actions behind each of the four stages of that model.







"Today's online retailer starts out using modern marketing channels, but they are often lacking the dedicated expertise to understand how to systematically improve performance," said Springbot CMO, Erika Jolly Brookes. "We are committed to providing our merchants with the platform, team and complementary resources, such as this eBook, to help retailers realize their full growth potential."

Anne Jensen, Founder and CMO of Matrix Kids, is one such SMB retailer who was able to leverage a roadmap provided by Springbot.

"Since we've successfully been able to manage two large social channels, we decided to add automated triggered emails and online ad retargeting through Springbot to our marketing mix," Jensen said. "Online ad retargeting campaigns have brought us a double-digit percent increase in revenue this year alone."

Different stages of growth call for different strategies. With so many channels, tactics and tools to consider, many SMB retailers struggle to figure out where to focus their resources and attention. Strategies to Achieve SMB eCommerce Marketing Excellence gives SMB merchants a practical roadmap to advance their marketing efforts and continually grow their business in an increasingly crowded space.

About Springbot

Springbot provides advanced eCommerce marketing technology for small to medium-sized retailers. We make the overwhelming task of running and tracking multi-channel marketing campaigns simple, from email and social marketing, to online ads, Amazon Marketplace and more. The key is Springbot's integration with BigCommerce, Magento, Shopify and WooCommerce to deliver the power of data management, marketing automation and analytics. We then take that information and make data-driven marketing recommendations specifically tailored for retailers' needs. To learn more information about Springbot, please visit www.springbot.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and the Springbot blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023005495/en/