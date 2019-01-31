[October 23, 2018] New OmniVision Image Sensors Combine Backside Illumination With 1080p and 2K Resolution for Industrial and IoT Security Cameras

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, today announced from the Security China Show in Beijing its latest 2-micron image sensor family members built with OmniBSI™ pixel technology, the OS02F10 and OS04B10. The two sensors provide the industry's most cost-effective backside illumination (BSI) solutions and are designed for capturing high definition (HD) images in entry-level IoT, industrial, commercial, and residential security and surveillance cameras. "Previously, entry-level IoT security and surveillance cameras could only afford frontside illumination image sensors, which has limited the performance of these cameras," said Brian Fang, business development director at OmniVision. "With our new OS02F10 and OS04B10 image sensors, even security cameras designed for residential applications will no longer have to sacrifice performance for cost effectiveness. The compact OmniBSI architecture reduces pixel crosstalk, yielding excellent image quality." The OS02F10 and OS04B10, with superor low-light sensitivity, can produce high-quality digital images and HD video, even in poor lighting conditions. This capability is critical for security applications. Their wide chief ray angle (CRA) of 9 degrees enables thinner modules with wide-aperture lenses for accurate, unobtrusive surveillance.



The OS02F10 is a 2-megapixel (MP) sensor that supports 1080p (1920 x 1080) resolution streaming video at 30 frames per second (fps). This ultra-compact sensor features a 1/4-inch optical format and a 4.9 x 3.0-mm chip scale package (CSP). Its high quantum efficiency (QE) requires less IR illumination, thus enabling low power consumption for excellent camera battery life. The OS02F10 itself consumes less than 120 mW. The OS04B10 is designed for applications covering larger surveillance areas. With 3.6-MP resolution, the OS04B10 supports 2K (2560 x 1440) resolution streaming video at 30 fps. It features a 1/3-inch optical format and a 6.3 x 3.7-mm CSP. The OS04B10's power consumption is less than 140 mW, and it has high QE for low system power.

The OS02F10 and OS04B10 image sensors are available now, and are being demonstrated at OmniVision's Security China Booth #E1E19 during this week's show in Beijing. For more information or product samples, please contact your OmniVision sales representative at sales@ovt.com. About OmniVision

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. is a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions. Its award-winning CMOS imaging technology enables superior image quality in many of today's consumer and commercial applications, including mobile phones, notebooks, tablets and webcams, digital still and video cameras, security and surveillance, entertainment devices, automotive and medical imaging systems.

