[October 23, 2018] New Envestnet | Yodlee Risk Insight for Pre-Qualification Launches at Money20/20, Delivers Greater Advantages for Lenders and Lead Generators

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Yodlee (NYSE: ENV), a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services, today announced Envestnet | Yodlee Risk Insight for Pre-Qualification reports. For lenders and lead generators who want more robust information to pre-qualify a consumer before engaging in full underwriting, Envestnet | Yodlee Risk Insight for Pre-Qualification infuses data into the lead qualification process, which enables lenders to target the right product to the right customer at the right time. Lenders looking to generate organic growth must acquire new consumers outside of their existing customer base. Yet, marketing to new leads can be challenging due to the high cost and lack of data. Without knowing something about the individual, lenders often struggle to confirm a consumer's financial condition. Even with a full credit bureau report, it can be impossible to determine if consumers have the ability and intention to pay back a loan. Envestnet | Yodlee Risk Insight for Pre-Qualification Reports fill this gap. Envestnet | Yodlee Risk Insight for Pre-Qualification addresses the important early stage in the verification process by proviing reports on whether a lead meets the basic criteria for a loan. Lenders can select up to 25 customized attributes from the Envestnet | Yodlee Risk Insight Solutions catalog, including income, asset, and expense data, to arrive at a meets/doesn't meet decision for leads. By redirecting inappropriate targets early on, lenders save on unnecessary costs for traditional credit reports and authentication products required during the origination process.



"Envestnet | Yodlee Risk Insight for Pre-Qualification provides a highly cost-effective, simplified report to help lenders make more targeted offers and control risk at the lead level," stated Mike Burger, VP, Product Management, Envestnet | Yodlee. About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology enhances advisor productivity and strengthens the wealth management process. Envestnet empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver better outcomes.

Envestnet enables financial advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices. Institutional-quality research and advanced portfolio solutions are provided through Envestnet | PMC, our Portfolio Management Consultants group. Envestnet | Yodlee is a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet | Tamarac provides leading rebalancing, reporting, and practice management software for advisors. Envestnet | Retirement Solutions provides retirement advisors with an integrated platform that combines leading practice management technology, research and due diligence, data aggregation, compliance tools, fiduciary solutions and intelligent managed account solutions. More than 88,000 advisors and more than 3,500 companies including: 15 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisers, and hundreds of Internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences, and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients. For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow @ENVintel. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-envestnet--yodlee-risk-insight-for-pre-qualification-launches-at-money2020-delivers-greater-advantages-for-lenders-and-lead-generators-300734472.html SOURCE Envestnet | Yodlee

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]