|[October 23, 2018]
New Neuroscience Study: Haptics Intensifies Emotions, Increases Engagement, Memorability
According to a neuroscience study commissioned by Immersion Corp (News - Alert).
(NASDAQ:IMMR), people exposed to video content on smartphones had more
positive reactions, higher engagement, and increased recall ability when
the mobile content was enhanced with haptics, i.e., touch technology.
Although results showed the impact of touch effects incorporated into
video, mobile games, user interfaces, and other applications benefit
from haptics as well.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023005282/en/
New Neuroscience Study: Haptics Intensifies Emotions, Increases Engagement, Memorability (Graphic: Business Wire)
The study found that applying haptics was highly effective at shifting
one's attention to a more emotionally compelling environment compared to
relying solely on visual and audio elements of the mobile content.
Haptics intensified emotions and made an experience more exciting. For
example, when watching a mobile video of a powerful car zooming by,
users felt the exhilarating whoosh as the car accelerated across the
screen. The addition of haptics integrated with the car's movement
elicited greater brain activation.
When evaluating brain reactions, researchers found that mobile content
with haptics:
-
Was perceived as being more approachable and persuasive
-
Elicited an average of 8% greater motivation than mobile content
without haptics
-
Prompted 18% higher quality rating, on average, for featured products
-
Resulted in an average 40% increase in recalling visuals compared to
non-haptic scenarios
"The study showed a remarkably strong case for haptics' ability to
increase the appeal and interest of content by making the experience
more life-like," said Sanya Attari, Manager of UX Research at Immersion.
"Touch provides a more engaging, positive memory of an experience versus
just seeing or hearing something in a video. Beyond the smartphone, we
believe the results are extendable to other haptic use cases on any form
of hand-held device."
Study Finds Haptics Enable Positive, Long-Lasting Emotional
Experiences
In partnership with Immersion, researchers from True Impact Marketing, a
Toronto-based neuroscience research firm, set out to discover whether
haptic treatments applied to video had more favorable or adverse effects
on participants. In addition, they sought to determine what kind of
touch effects would enable positive and long-lasting emotional
experiences.
Using video as the medium to help create a familiar setup for study
participants and make it easier to test various type of xperiences,
researchers analyzed a wide spectrum of participants' brain activity
when exposed to different levels of haptic technology. They used
neuroscience and biometrics to evaluate consumers' responses to content,
comparing their emotional responses to material enhanced with haptics
versus that without haptics.
For more information about the neuroscience study, visit: https://www.immersion.com/the-human-brain-new-study-shows-haptic-exposure-generates-positive-emotion/.
About Immersion
Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch
feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides
technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences
that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch.
With more than 3,000 issued or pending patents, Immersion's technology
has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides
haptics in mobile, automotive, gaming, medical and consumer electronics
products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with
offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.
About True Impact
Established in 2012 in Toronto, Canada, True Impact is a leading
consumer neuroscience research and strategy firm that enables successful
acquisition and retention marketing strategies. The next generation of
market research, non-conscious measurement or neuromarketing research
offers objective insights into customer emotion. Understanding emotion
is the first step into creating experiences that are relevant and
memorable. Our team of academics, marketers and designers approaches
each project with the end goal in mind. We deliver insights that are
simple, clear and never-before-seen. Upon aligning with marketing and
corporate objectives, we identify the gap in customer understanding,
propose an unbiased research approach and connect the dots for a full
360 degree understanding of the customer. For more information, visit https://trueimpact.ca/.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve
risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they never
materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Immersion
Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries to differ materially from
those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
All statements, other than the statements of historical fact, are
statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but
not limited to, the statement that haptics is highly effective at
shifting a user's attention; that haptics intensifies a user's emotions
and makes an experience more exciting; that haptics can increase the
appeal and interest of content; that touch provides a more engaging,
positive memory of an experience; and that the results of the
neuroscience study are extendable to other haptic use cases on any form
of hand-held device.
Immersion's actual results might differ materially from those stated or
implied by such forward-looking statements due to risks and
uncertainties associated with Immersion's business, which include, but
are not limited to: unanticipated difficulties and challenges
encountered in product development efforts by Immersion and its
licensees; unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in
implementation efforts by Immersion's licensees; unanticipated
difficulties and challenges encountered in obtaining issued patents;
adverse outcomes in any future intellectual property-related litigation
and the costs related thereto; the effects of the current macroeconomic
climate; delay in or failure to achieve adoption of or commercial demand
for Immersion's products or third party products incorporating
Immersion's technologies; and a delay in or failure to achieve the
acceptance of touch feedback as a critical user experience. The results
of the neuroscience study described in this press release may not
predict results for individuals or for groups of consumers that were not
a part of the study. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond
the control of Immersion.
For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that
could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should
review the risk factors listed in Immersion's most current Form 10-K,
and Form 10-Q, both of which are on file with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press
release reflect Immersion's beliefs and predictions as of the date of
this release. Immersion disclaims any obligation to update these
forward-looking statements as a result of financial, business, or any
other developments occurring after the date of this release. Immersion
and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the
United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property
of their respective owners.
