[October 23, 2018] New Neuroscience Study: Haptics Intensifies Emotions, Increases Engagement, Memorability

According to a neuroscience study commissioned by Immersion Corp (News - Alert) . (NASDAQ:IMMR), people exposed to video content on smartphones had more positive reactions, higher engagement, and increased recall ability when the mobile content was enhanced with haptics, i.e., touch technology. Although results showed the impact of touch effects incorporated into video, mobile games, user interfaces, and other applications benefit from haptics as well. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023005282/en/ New Neuroscience Study: Haptics Intensifies Emotions, Increases Engagement, Memorability (Graphic: Business Wire) The study found that applying haptics was highly effective at shifting one's attention to a more emotionally compelling environment compared to relying solely on visual and audio elements of the mobile content. Haptics intensified emotions and made an experience more exciting. For example, when watching a mobile video of a powerful car zooming by, users felt the exhilarating whoosh as the car accelerated across the screen. The addition of haptics integrated with the car's movement elicited greater brain activation. When evaluating brain reactions, researchers found that mobile content with haptics: Was perceived as being more approachable and persuasive

Elicited an average of 8% greater motivation than mobile content without haptics

Prompted 18% higher quality rating, on average, for featured products

Resulted in an average 40% increase in recalling visuals compared to non-haptic scenarios "The study showed a remarkably strong case for haptics' ability to increase the appeal and interest of content by making the experience more life-like," said Sanya Attari, Manager of UX Research at Immersion. "Touch provides a more engaging, positive memory of an experience versus just seeing or hearing something in a video. Beyond the smartphone, we believe the results are extendable to other haptic use cases on any form of hand-held device." Study Finds Haptics Enable Positive, Long-Lasting Emotional Experiences In partnership with Immersion, researchers from True Impact Marketing, a Toronto-based neuroscience research firm, set out to discover whether haptic treatments applied to video had more favorable or adverse effects on participants. In addition, they sought to determine what kind of touch effects would enable positive and long-lasting emotional experiences. Using video as the medium to help create a familiar setup for study participants and make it easier to test various type of xperiences, researchers analyzed a wide spectrum of participants' brain activity when exposed to different levels of haptic technology. They used neuroscience and biometrics to evaluate consumers' responses to content, comparing their emotional responses to material enhanced with haptics versus that without haptics.



For more information about the neuroscience study, visit: https://www.immersion.com/the-human-brain-new-study-shows-haptic-exposure-generates-positive-emotion/. About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. With more than 3,000 issued or pending patents, Immersion's technology has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides haptics in mobile, automotive, gaming, medical and consumer electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com. About True Impact Established in 2012 in Toronto, Canada, True Impact is a leading consumer neuroscience research and strategy firm that enables successful acquisition and retention marketing strategies. The next generation of market research, non-conscious measurement or neuromarketing research offers objective insights into customer emotion. Understanding emotion is the first step into creating experiences that are relevant and memorable.

