[October 23, 2018] New Research Finds Only 12.5% of US Consumers Actually Hate Chatbots

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A nationwide survey conducted in August finds that 94% of U.S. respondents considered their last customer experience positive – although they note there is still room for improvement on the margins. While high-profile customer service blunders by major companies gobble media attention, new research from Genesys (www.genesys.com) challenges the notion that companies aren't in touch with consumers and provides insight into how businesses can adapt their support options to meet evolving preferences. Human Touch and Digital Channels Rank High The survey bolsters conventional wisdom that consumers perceive the best and most effective customer service happens when a human is involved (75%). But almost equally, 76% of respondents want the option to access digital support channels when they choose. When asked about the most irritating issue in customer service, only 12.5% of consumers cited speaking with a bot. A bigger frustration noted (for nearly 27%) is not being able to talk to a live agent when they want. However, these were not the biggest customer service annoyances reported by consumers – out of the twelve options provided, the top three pain points selected by respondents are being put on hold (42%), being given incorrect information (37%), and being given too many automated options before reaching an agent OR resolving their issue (36%). Automation, AI and Live Support Key to Customers Desire for Fast, Frictionless Service Genesys Chief Marketing Officer Merijn te Booij said, "It's straightforward – the results of the survey indicate consumers want a blended approach. They want the rapid access to a business that digital channels can provide, combined with the human touch when they want it." Consumers put a timely response (64%) and knowledgeable agents (55%) at the top of their list for the type of customer experiences they value the most. Concurrently, 67% of respondents say it's very important that companies quickly route queries to a customer service agent who has background information and understands the customer's needs. "It's clear from the research findings that businesses need to strike the right blance when deploying digital channels, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) in customer experience," said te Booij. "We think it also means it's safe to say that the role of humans in customer service isn't going away anytime soon – unless a business is willing to sacrifice customer satisfaction. However, we do believe AI will continue to change the way humans work and how consumers get service for the better."



He went on to explain, "Interestingly, businesses can use AI to alleviate consumers' biggest pain points in service when applied strategically and in concert with human effort. AI really is the key for enabling consumers to have their cake and eat it too — in this case that means fast, efficient, knowledgeable service at the hand of a human or even a bot when they choose." Brand Reputation Matters

Today, brands cannot afford to ignore the importance of delivering the type of service consumers want. 72% of U.S. respondents say they have sometimes or always bought something from a business based solely on its reputation for customer service. Further, 89% of respondents have taken action as a direct result of poor customer service. A full 58% say they have switched providers as a result of poor customer service, and 49% say they have never done business with a brand again after a bad experience. Nearly 50% discussed their disappointment face-to-face with family and friends and 24% even spread the word via social media. Additional Key Findings from the Survey: Keep those phone lines open! While voice is no longer the only game in town, consumers still want the option to call when they need customer service. In fact, 91% of U.S. respondents say it's important to engage with a business over the phone, with 54% considering it "very" important.

Despite an increasing use of social media by businesses as a customer support channel, only 4% of U.S. consumers are fond of interacting with companies that way. Respondents cite discomfort, impersonality, unlikelihood of success and lack of speedy response as barriers.

People value good service, with 44% of respondents saying they're willing to pay more to ensure better service. And yet the main reason to tolerate bad service? 42% polled say it's related to a low price. Survey Methodology The nationwide poll includes responses from 1,000 U.S. adults over the age of 18 and was conducted online and by email or text to mobile phones. Two-thirds of respondents were women. Genesys also conducted the same survey of equal pool size in both Germany and the United Kingdom (U.K.). Look for additional insights from the Genesys survey in the coming weeks. ATTENTION MEDIA: To download a slide deck with more highlights from the survey, please contact the Genesys media relations team at genesys@sterlingpr.com or download it from the Genesys website Resources page: https://www.genesys.com/collateral/2018_consumerinsightssurvey About Genesys

Genesys® powers more than 25 billion of the world's best customer experiences each year. Our success comes from connecting employee and customer conversations on any channel. Every day, 11,000 companies in more than 100 countries trust our #1 customer experience platform to drive great business outcomes and create lasting relationships. Combining the best of technology and human ingenuity, we build solutions that mirror natural communication and work the way you think. Our industry-leading solutions foster true omnichannel engagement because they perform equally well across channels, on-premises and in the cloud. Experience communication as it should be: fluid, instinctive and profoundly empowering. Visit genesys.com on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Genesys blog . ©2018 Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Blended AI and Kate are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies. Rachel Faulkner

Public Relations Director

Genesys

rachel.faulkner@genesys.com

+1 317-715-8109 Lisa Hawes

Sterling Communications

genesys@sterlingpr.com

+1 408-395-5500 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-finds-only-12-5-of-us-consumers-actually-hate-chatbots-300735825.html SOURCE Genesys

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]