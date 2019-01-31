|
|[October 23, 2018]
|
New Releases of Avast Cleanup Tidy Up PCs and Macs
Avast,
the global leader in digital security products, announced the latest
releases of Avast Cleanup for PCs and Avast Cleanup for Macs, the
maintenance and performance optimization products that help make
computers run like new. The tool helps PC users to get rid easily of
digital 'zombie' software that users no longer need, and Mac users can
optimize their photo storage to save space and improve system
performance.
Avast Cleanup for Mac (Photo: Business Wire)
Avast Cleanup for PC: Quarantine and removal of unused apps
Whether new or old, many PCs and laptops usually have software installed
that users don't need or never knew existed in the first place. These
applications waste space and can impact overall performance, system
reliability and battery life. The improved 'Software Cleanup' feature,
part of Avast Cleanup for PC, hunts down those app 'zombies': Avast
Cleanup for PC detects adware, trial software versions, tolbars and
other pre-installed junkware, and now also identifies programs users
haven't run for a long time.
Avast Cleanup for PC lists all installed software and provides a rating
for each program, which is based on blacklists/whitelists, heuristic
algorithms, Avast's recommendation engine and also cloud-based user
ratings. This helps users decide which software to remove and which
software to keep on their PC. If there is doubt about a certain program,
users can use the quarantine feature to put apps in a safe zone where
they won't consume resources - and then get rid of them when they are
sure they no longer need them.
In some cases, users don't want to uninstall an app they need regularly
but do wish to stop it from draining resources when it's not in use.
Avast's patented 'Sleep Mode' temporarily freezes all background
activity of an application, such as services, scheduled tasks or startup
items when it's not in use. When the user subsequently launches it,
Avast Cleanup for PC turns the app back on automatically. This saves
resources and can improve performance especially when the user has many
programs installed.
Avast Cleanup for Mac: Cleansing a cluttered photo library
People today often take multiple photos of one scene or object with the
intent to filter out the best shots later. It's easy to forget to do
this so Avast Cleanup for Mac comes with a new Photo Cleaner feature
that identifies low quality or redundant photos and offers them to the
user who then can choose to delete them.
Photo Cleaner finds duplicate photos that are either (nearly) identical
or very similar, and low quality photos such as those with very low
resolution, those that are blurry, too dark or oversaturated which it
recommends the user to remove if they so wish, freeing up memory.
Avast Cleanup for PC is available with an annual subscription of $49.99
and Avast Cleanup for Mac at $59.99. System requirements: Windows 7, 8
and 10 and a Pentium IV or Athlon 64 class CPU with 256 MB of RAM. Mac:
macOS 10.9 (Maverick) or later with at least 500 MB of disk space. An
Internet connection is also required for automatic security updates.
Avast (LSE: AVST) is the global leader in digital security products.
