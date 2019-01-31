[October 23, 2018] New Relic Opens First European Region in Germany to Deliver the Power of the New Relic Platform to Customers Across Europe

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses today announced that it has opened its first European Region, located in Frankfurt, Germany. Powered by the IBM (News - Alert) Cloud, New Relic's European Region expands the company's ability to deliver New Relic products to customers in Germany and across the broader European Union. "We are pleased to announce the opening of our first Region in Europe, enabling us to deliver the value of the New Relic platform with the enterprise-scale of the IBM Cloud," said Bruno Teuber, senior vice president, EMEA enterprise sales, New Relic. "Today's announcement demonstrates our continued commitment to supporting our expanding customer base across Europe, which includes more than 45 percent of EMEA-headquartered companies of the FORTUNE Global 500." "While the initial phase of cloud was focused primarily on cost and efficiency, companies are now entering the next stage by turning their attention to the higher value that cloud brings to their business," said Yasser Eissa, Vice President, IBM Watson & Cloud Platform, Europe. "The New Relic platform on the IBM Cloud is helping enterprises in Europe take advantage of cloud services while maintaining security and control." "As modern trends such as connected car and driverless digitally transform the automotive industry, ESG ensures these complex automated systems work togetherto deliver reliable experiences," said Stefan Röde, Projektmanager Vernetzte Dienste, ESG GmbH, Bereich Mobility. "We have demonstrated the scalability and manageability of digital mobility services using New Relic's European Region. It provides us with the flexibility and observability we need to run true DevOps systems."



"New Relic's European Region opened the door for Deutsche Börse to discover the power of the New Relic platform," said Christophe Mollière, Technical Advisor for Production, Clearstream International S.A., Deutsche Börse Group. "New Relic delivers powerful metrics about the performance of our digital systems, giving us a single place to understand how our customers experience our software." Additional New Relic customers based in Europe include CHECK24 Vergleichsportal GmbH, Irish Distillers, News UK, Ocado, Onefootball GmbH, Porsche AG, Ryanair, and WOW air. The company has European offices in Barcelona, Dublin, London, Munich, and Zurich.

About New Relic New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com. New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023005342/en/

