|[October 22, 2018]
New Fugue Compliance Suite Helps Enterprises Enforce Cloud Security and Policy to Prevent Breaches
the company automating security and compliance enforcement in the cloud,
today announced the availability of the Fugue Compliance Suite to make
it easier for enterprises to validate cloud infrastructure against
security and compliance policy to prevent data breaches. Included in the
Fugue 1.8 product release, the Compliance Suite contains pre-built
validations expressed in policy-as-code libraries that are mapped to AWS
CIS Benchmarks, NIST 800-53 Rev. 4, GDPR, and HIPAA.
"As enterprise cloud adoption increases, so have data breaches and other
security and compliance incidents due to cloud misconfiguration
exposure," said Phillip Merrick, CEO of Fugue. "Because of this, cloud
security and compliance are now top enterprise priorities, but it's
important that solutions don't slow the pace of innovation. The Fugue
Compliance Suite is designed to help cloud teams move fast and at scale
to ensure that compliance policy is continuously enforced at every
stage."
Cloud infrastructure and security teams can use the Fugue Compliance
Suite to automatically identify compliance violations. This allows teams
to easily establish known-good infrastructure baselines that can be
replicated, shared, scaled, and continuously enforced. Automated policy
checks can be integrated ito CI/CD pipelines to support DevOps speed
and agility while preventing resources that violate compliance standards
from being provisioned. For running infrastructure, Fugue automatically
identifies unauthorized changes and reverts them back to a known-good
baseline. This eliminates critical vulnerabilities the moment they occur.
The Fugue Compliance Suite includes pre-built, policy-as-code libraries
for the following compliance regimes:
-
NIST 800-53 Rev. 4 (National Institute of Standards and Technology).
A catalog of security controls developed by NIST that are used to
protect federal government information systems.
-
AWS CIS Benchmarks (Center for Internet Security). Consensus-based
industry best practices to help organizations assess and improve their
security.
-
HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act).
Law requiring all HIPAA-covered businesses to prevent unauthorized
access to Protected Health Information (PHI).
-
GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). Controls to enforce
the European Union regulation for protecting the personal data and
privacy of individuals within the EU and European Economic Area (EEA).
About Fugue
Fugue finds security risks and compliance violations in your cloud
infrastructure and ensures they are never repeated. Fugue knows what is
supposed to be running in your cloud environments, and, if any
unauthorized changes are made, Fugue returns resources to a known-good
state. The company has eight patents granted and 16 pending. Based in
Maryland, Fugue's investors include New
Enterprise Associates, Future
Fund, Maryland
Venture Fund, and Core
Capital Partners. Fugue is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and a
Launch Partner in the AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency Program in
the Governance category. Gartner (News - Alert) named Fugue a Cool Vendor in Cloud
Computing 2017. To learn more about Fugue, visit www.fugue.co.
