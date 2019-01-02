[October 19, 2018] New Kiindly App Redefines Online Deal Shopping

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched exclusively for iOS today, the Kiindly app breaks new ground and gives users a seamless, one-of-a-kind shopping experience. In just four easy clicks, shoppers can find up to 80% off deals on designer brands, save with coupon codes and earn cash back from any of the 1200+ registered retailers. Developed and released by the New Jersey-based tech firm MYSMARTGIVING INC., the Kiindly app's goal is to provide consumers with a unique and innovative user experience that becomes synonymous with savings. The app presents comprehensive information at a glance, gathering deals and discounts from across the Internet to showcase the lowest prices, highest cash back returns and discounts on several products and services, including clothing, health and beauty, travel, kids, jewelry, electronics, pet supplies and much more. Once a purchase is made, cash back can be redeemed through PayPal or eCheck and as an added bonus, there's an option to donate some or all of the earned cash back to one of 800,000 charities. The company claims to offer the best bargains in the marketplace, based on its ability to search for markdowns and filter the highest cashback deals and discounts to its users. On the occasion of its app launch, Kiindly Founder and CEO Vijay Koppisetti and CFO Marc Mruz stated, "We are excited to share our state-of-the-art technology platform to provide a new shopping experience for consumers. Our easy to use platform will provide consumers with the best deal values across a spectrum of designer brands and stores, a game changer in delivering value and convenience."



In addition to browsing through top merchants, shoppers can also sort results by category (like Men's or Women's Clothing, Baby/Kids/Toys, Tech or Home Goods, to name a few) or by what's 'Trending', 'Hot Deals of the Day' and seasonal special offers (currently Halloween). Registration is free through email, Google or Facebook social login. Customers can also share deals, coupons, and offers via email, recommend the app to others on Facebook and Twitter and have the potential to earn bonus money for referring new members to Kiindly. In-app notifications and a blog featuring stories on lifestyle and fashion trends are also available. The Kiindly App, titled 'Kiindly: Cash Back Deals' can be downloaded from the App Store.

URL: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/apple-store/id1438164481?mt=8 For more information contact:

Vijay Koppisetti, Founder and CEO, MYSMARTGIVING INC. (Kiindly.com)

Phone: 440-KIIND99 (440-544-6399)

Email: contact@kiindly.com Related Images kiindly-cashback-home-screen.png

Kiindly Cashback Home Screen

Neatly designed home screen with all the prominent categories on the top. The bottom has got tabs for Deals, Favorites, Stores. It also contains a search tool. kiindly-coupon-codes.png

Kiindly Coupon Codes

Check coupons and cash back offers. You can copy the coupon code with a click and move on to your favorite store. easy-profile-setup.png

Easy Profile Setup

Anyone can easily set up a profile and update his or her account information how-to-receive-cash-back.png

How to Receive Cash Back

There are two choices: PayPal and eCheck. Related Links Kiindly App Kiindly Website View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-kiindly-app-redefines-online-deal-shopping-300734178.html SOURCE MYSMARTGIVING INC.

