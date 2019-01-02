[October 19, 2018] New York Web Design Company, Lounge Lizard, Discusses Quick Tips to Optimize for Voice Search

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lounge Lizard is globally recognized as a top New York Web Design Company within the web design and development industry. Lounge Lizard's brand tenders are creative, tech-savvy, and passionate in developing innovative strategies that drive conversion for both startup and established clients of all industries, making them the "best of breed since 1998." Voice search isn't just coming; it is already here. Between Alexa, Siri, Cortana and the Google Assistant more and more people are using voice search to find what they need. The industry expects that by 2020 at least 20 percent of all searches will be voice-initiated. As it is always better to be an industry leader rather than a follower, it is important to begin optimizing your site now to maximize future opportunities. Today New York web design company, Lounge Lizard, discusses Quick Tips to Optimize for Voice Search. Earn featured snippets. Featured snippets will be a key to voice search. When people ask a question, the answer needs to be simple yet effective. Traditional search uses featured snippets to highlight the answer you are most likely looking for. For voice search that will be the first thing you hear. To earn featured snippets, it is imortant that you create content that answers common questions in your market sector as well as variants and closely related questions users either will also be looking for or will be interested in knowing the answer too. Create your persona model for voice apps. When a virtual assistant speaks there is an image related with it. Siri and Alexa are both obviously gendered as females. If you are going to use voice apps, you need to take the time to create a persona model that matches your brand in regard to tone and style. If your brand is outgoing, then your persona model should be outgoing rather than an introvert. For example, if you think your brand should sound like Sam Elliot then don't use a voice that sounds like Woody Allen . Build Skills or Actions. Smart assistants are able to become smarter by using add-on functions. Alexa uses "Skills" which can be created to start tasks. For example, The Tonight Show created a skill so people can ask, "Alexa, open The Tonight Show." Actions are similarly used for the Google Assistant. While there are thousands of Actions and Skills already in existence you can still create new ones that are related to your brand or industry to make it easier for people to use smart assistants to access your products or services.



