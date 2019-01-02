|
|[October 19, 2018]
New Partnership Aims to Make Payments More Sustainable
For many years, the idea of going green in payments has been limited to
linking purchases and accounts with donations to environmental causes
and carbon offsets. These programs have had an impact in terms of
awareness and raising much-needed funds. Now, there's an opportunity to
put these efforts into action across a broader part of the payments
industry.
Today, Mastercard and card manufacturers Gemalto (News - Alert), Giesecke+Devrient and
IDEMIA launched the Greener Payments Partnership to establish
environmental best practices and reduce first-use PVC plastic in card
manufacturing.
Roughly six billion plastic payment cards are made each year, according
to The Nilson Report. While Mastercard analysis shows that this is less
than 0.015 percent of the volume of plastic manufactured each year,
there is room to improve that through the use of alternative materials.
"Consumers are increasingly moving from cash to card as they look for
greater security and sustainability," commented Ajay Bhalla, president,
cyber and intelligence solutions, Mastercard. "This partnership will
help us and our industry reduce first-use plastic in cards. Together, we
can build on recent research and tests and drive adoption of
environmentally friendly materials on a larger scale."
Research and analysis into recyclable, bio-sourced and bio-degradable
materials is already underway and now included in this remit. The
partnership commits to accelerating that research with the goal of
delivering globally available solutions to reduce first-use PVC plastic
in card manufacturing in a matter of years.
"Responsible use of natural resources and protection of our climate and
environment are core elements of G+D's Corporate Responsibility policy.
We are committed to ensuring that our entire value chain is sustainable
and to continuously reducing our ecological footprint. As a participant
of the Greener Payment Partnership we work on the standardization of
bio-sourced materials in payment cards. It is the way to step forward to
an earth-friendly solution, reducing petroleum based materials," says
Gabrielle Bugat, Head of the Financial Services Division at
Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security.
The group will also ensure best practices around how materials are
evaluated, including environmental impact benefits and the ability to
meet increasing consumer concerns around the impact of plastic globally.
"It's no secret that we all need to change the way we live and consume
to reduce the impact we're having on our planet. For IDEMIA, it's
essential as an industrial leader to effect change for the better and
play our part to reduce, for instance, our reliance on plastic," said
Pierre Barrial, executive vice president for financial institutions
activities at IDEMIA. "We're delighted to partner with Mastercard to
deliver viable, environmentally friendly alternatives that bring
positive change to the industry as a whole."
"Environmental-friendly products are now a priority for all stakeholders
in the payment eco-system," says Sylvie Gibert, senior vice president of
payment cards, Gemalto. "We are committed to supporting this partnership
formed by Mastercard, and we have already adopted sustainable practices
in our banking card business. This initiative comes at a time where we
see a growing interest from the banks for greener cards."
A Track Record of Sustainability
In 2016, Mastercard partnered with the Finnish Bank of Åland, WWF
Finland, KPMG and Gemalto to create a credit card made of renewable and
biodegradable materials. This program also provides consumers with
suggestions on how they can reduce their carbon footprint and suggests
ways they can reduce their impact.
The Green Payments Partnership is just one f the ways Mastercard is
looking to encourage more sustainable practices within and outside of
the company. The company became the first payments player recognized by
the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for committing to 20 percent
reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 in support of the goals of
the Paris Agreement and is one of only 150 publicly traded companies
listed in the Down Jones Sustainability North America Index. In
addition, Mastercard has achieved 100 percent renewable energy across
its global operations. This comes as the company has diverted 100
percent of its electronic waste and 62 percent of its global waste from
landfills.
For additional information about Mastercard's sustainability efforts,
please visit http://sustainability.mastercard.com/mastercard-corporate-sustainability-report-2017/.
About Mastercard
Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com,
is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global
payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions,
merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and
territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce
activities - such as shopping, traveling, running a business and
managing finances - easier, more secure and more efficient for
everyone. Follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) @MastercardNews,
join the discussion on the Beyond
the Transaction Blog and subscribe for
the latest news on the Engagement
Bureau.
About Gemalto
Gemalto is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual
revenues of €3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring
trust to an increasingly connected world. From secure software to
biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable
businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data
so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected
objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to
enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people,
transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software -
enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of
individuals and things.
Our 15,000 employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and
data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located
in 48 countries. www.gemalto.com
About G+D Mobile Security
G+D Mobile Security is a global mobile security technology company
headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is part of the
Giesecke+Devrient group. G+D Mobile Security has a workforce of 5,700
employees and generated sales of approximately EUR 812 m in the 2017
fiscal year. More than 40 sales and partner offices as well as 20+
certified production and personalization sites and data centers ensure
customer proximity worldwide.
G+D Mobile Security manages and secures billions of digital identities
throughout their entire life cycle. Our products and solutions are used
by commercial banks, mobile network operators, car and mobile device
manufacturers, business enterprises, transit authorities and health
insurances and their customers every day to secure payment,
communication and device-to-device interaction. G+D Mobile Security is a
technology leader in its markets and holds a strong competitive
position. For more information, please visit: https://www.gi-de.com/de/de/mobile-security
About IDEMIA
OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an
increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and
consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that
are now possible in a connected environment.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live
in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we
think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or
for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure,
authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from
Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.
OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have
joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and
14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180
countries.
For more information, visit www.idemia.com
/ Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter
