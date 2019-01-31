New Sustainable Fluid Packaging Technology from Nordson EFD Nominated for Product of the Year

Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and the world's leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, announces that its sustainable Film-Pak® cartridge for packaging and dispensing two-part fluids has been nominated for Product of the Year by Assembly Magazine.

Seven fully-compressed Nordson EFD Film-Pak cartridges replace one standard rigid cartridge in landfills. (Photo: Business Wire)

This is the inaugural year for the New Products Award program created for The ASSEMBLY Show, which takes place October 23-25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. There are 12 nominees in a variety of product categories ranging from industrial fluid packaging to automated assembly systems. During the show attendees will vote for their favorite new product through the event mobile app. Attendees can see Film-Pak at Nordson EFD Booth #531 during the show.

"It's an honor just to be nominated by the Assembly Magazine editors," said Stephen Suchanek, Global 2K Product Line Manager, Nordson EFD. "Film-Pak truly is next-generation fluid packaging. It provides the same quality mix performance as standard cartridges, but with one crucial difference - it reduces packaging waste volume by more than 85%."

Film-Pak uses proprietary film-based technology that compresses into a uniquely-designed lid as the cartridge is emptied. Ony the lid is thrown out after the fluid is dispensed. In fact, seven fully-collapsed Film-Pak cartridge lids replace one traditional cartridge in landfills.







In addition, Film-Pak is compatible with most two-component static mixers, dispense guns, and spray systems. Specialized dispense guns designed with built-in Film-Pak retainers are also available.

Visit Nordson EFD at The ASSEMBLY Show at Booth #531. For more information, watch the Film-Pak video or download the data sheet. Visit EFD on the web at nordsonefd.com, facebook.com/NordsonEFD, or linkedin.com/company/nordson-efd, email at info@nordsonefd.com, or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.

