|[October 18, 2018]
New Sustainable Fluid Packaging Technology from Nordson EFD Nominated for Product of the Year
Nordson
EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN)
and the world's leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer,
announces that its sustainable Film-Pak®
cartridge for packaging and dispensing two-part fluids has been
nominated for Product of the Year by Assembly Magazine.
Seven fully-compressed Nordson EFD Film-Pak cartridges replace one standard rigid cartridge in landfills. (Photo: Business Wire)
This is the inaugural year for the New
Products Award program created for The ASSEMBLY Show, which takes
place October 23-25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. There are 12 nominees in
a variety of product categories ranging from industrial fluid packaging
to automated assembly systems. During the show attendees will vote for
their favorite new product through the event mobile app. Attendees can
see Film-Pak at Nordson EFD Booth #531 during the show.
"It's an honor just to be nominated by the Assembly Magazine editors,"
said Stephen Suchanek, Global 2K Product Line Manager, Nordson EFD.
"Film-Pak truly is next-generation fluid packaging. It provides the same
quality mix performance as standard cartridges, but with one crucial
difference - it reduces packaging waste volume by more than 85%."
Film-Pak
uses proprietary film-based technology that compresses into a
uniquely-designed lid as the cartridge is emptied. Ony the lid is
thrown out after the fluid is dispensed. In fact, seven fully-collapsed
Film-Pak cartridge lids replace one traditional cartridge in landfills.
In addition, Film-Pak is compatible with most two-component static
mixers, dispense guns, and spray systems. Specialized dispense
guns designed with built-in Film-Pak retainers are also available.
Visit Nordson EFD at The ASSEMBLY Show at Booth #531. For more
information, watch the Film-Pak video
or download the data
sheet. Visit EFD on the web at nordsonefd.com, facebook.com/NordsonEFD, or
linkedin.com/company/nordson-efd,
email at info@nordsonefd.com,
or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.
About Nordson EFD
Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision
fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and
automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same
amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part,
every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide
variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower
their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include
high-quality syringe
barrels and cartridges
for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide
variety of fittings,
couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical,
biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a
leading formulator of specialty solder
pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics
industry.
About Nordson Corporation
Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and
systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings,
polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing
and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products
are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global
sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable,
consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging,
nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation,
building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing.
Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has
operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson
on the web at nordson.com,
twitter.com/Nordson_Corp
or facebook.com/nordson.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005022/en/
