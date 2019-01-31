[October 18, 2018] New RICOH Pro TF6250 wide-format flatbed printer delivers impressive media versatility and productivity

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SGIA EXPO, Booth #3601 -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today unveiled a new wide-format flatbed printer designed to deliver a broad set of applications for the sign, graphics and décor markets. The RICOH Pro TF6250 puts unmatched productivity within reach for sign shops and commercial printers alike due to its impressive print speeds, one-touch automated daily maintenance and diverse substrate flexibility. At a time when customers expect high quality and fast turnaround, this flatbed delivers both in an intuitive way that allows operators to hit the ground running and produce high impact products for their customers. SGIA EXPO attendees can take a look at the RICOH Pro TF6250 October 18-20 in booth 3601. "In wide format, the difference between an application that stands out and one that does not often comes down to the inks that deliver the highest quality with adherence to a wide variety of substrates," said John Fulena, Vice President, Commercial & Industrial Printing Business Group, Ricoh USA, Inc. "With the RICOH Pro TF6250, we developed a technology platform that can handle the wide range of applications our customers' customers are seeking. Last year, we committed to making the right investments to help customers overcome challenges they face and expand their portfolios, and this printer is our latest example of just that." The TF6250 has true flatbed architecture, with a moving carriage and gantry over a 98.8" x 51.5" bed. Print providers who make their names on fast turns can benefit from its industry-leading production speeds, upto 1,391 ft2/hr. Furthermore, the TF6250 delivers incredible substrate flexibility to accommodate substrates up to 4.3 inches thick and ink sets available specifically for improved high adhesion to difficult and uncoated media. LED technology keeps power consumption down and cures at lower temperatures, allowing for use of thinner substrates without risk of melting or warping them. Additional ink sets, including one focused on high color gamut for sign and graphic applications, are also available. The TF6250 leverages Ricoh's popular, powerful printheads with drop-on-demand technology and a configuration that includes CMYK, clear and primer to deliver an expanded color gamut and 635 x 1,800 dpi image quality.



The RICOH Pro TF6250 makes maintenance and usage easy, helping printers get the most out of their technology investment. One-touch automated daily maintenance cleans and purges printheads to help keep the device in top working order. Registration pins help ensure precise registration, and four individual vacuum zones keep media in place regardless of shape and size. Additionally, an auto-sensor adjusts the printheads to the correct height to maintain accuracy, and full-bleed printing capabilities eliminate the need for trimming. For more information on Ricoh at SGIA EXPO, visit www.TakeALookAtRicohProduction.com or follow along and engage on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using #LookAtRicoh.

