|
|[October 18, 2018]
|
New VPG Transducers W Series Provides Enhanced Flexibility and Security
The VPG (News - Alert) Transducers brand of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG),
global designers and manufacturers of standard and custom force,
pressure, torque, load, tension and weight sensors, today announced the
introduction of its W Series. The new W Series offers four models of
weighing indicators for DIN-rail and panel mounting, with interfacing
ranging from entry level to advanced, plus options for output, display
and interactive functionality. The W Series also includes the WG3
electronic overload guard, a compact, redundant safeguarding system
designed to prevent weighing machine overload. These products expand the
existing range of VPG Transducers weight indicators, providing more
selection and options to meet cost and performance requirements. The W
Series support a broad range of industrial process and batch weighing
applications across industries such as agricultural equipment,
packaging, construction, and more.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005138/en/
W Series Instruments (Photo: Business Wire)
The WT1 Weight Indicator is a cost-effective DIN rail indicator with a
5-digit display that provides accurate readings, high performance, and
long-term reliability. The instrument is able to interface with
intrinsically safe barriers, enabling its use in hazardous areas. When
connected to a system of 1-4 load cells, the WT1 converts output signals
into stable, accurate weight values. Equipped with two logic outputs and
two logic inputs as standard, the WT1 can be fitted with either an
RS232C half-duplex or RS485 full duplex serial door; both serial doors
can be loaded with ASCII or Modbus RTU protocols to enable communication
with a PC or PLC.
The WT2 has the same features as the WT1, but offers improved
interfacing capabilities. Its connectivity strength comes from using
PROFIBUS as its default protocol, which enables more control in more
complex systems. The WT2 also fatures an optional Ethernet connection,
which comes with a 128-byte in/out buffer for high-speed PC connections.
The compact dimensions of the WT1 and WT2 make them an ideal choice for
electrical panel automation applications.
The WT14 weighing indicator features expanded storage capability and a
6-digit, 7 segment, LED display plus a four-key capacitive keyboard for
easy access to the configuration and calibration functions. The model is
equipped with RS232 and RS485 serial ports and a USB device port as
standard. It includes an internal data logger function for onboard
memory and an external function for monitoring the performance of the
weighing system. Options allow interfacing with the most widely used
fieldbus options on the market, which include PROFINET, DeviceNet,
Ethernet (10 to 100 Mbps), Ethernet IP and EtherCAT.
The WT15 is a high-quality weighing indicator equipped with an LCD
screen with capacitive touch controls, multi-lingual menu and an ARM (News - Alert)
Cortex-M0 microcontroller, which offers a 32-bit code density to provide
impressive computing power in a compact size. The WT15 indicator
features six opto-isolated input and six output ports - the most logic
ports of any VPG Transducers indicator. The WT15 is appropriate for
desk, wall or panel mounting and is suitable for a wide range of
industrial and commercial applications. This model is available with an
ATEX certification option, for use in explosive environments.
The WT14 & WT15 have a frequency acquisition AC/DC signal of up to 1000
Hz and a display resolution of 999.999 divisions. The two models have
several connection combinations: the WT15 has 10 different output
combinations; the WT14 has 12, making them highly adaptable machines due
to the number of output options.
The WG3 electronic overload guard is a redundant safeguarding system
with two independent inputs for load cells, a load limiter with a double
security design and an integrated alarm for load cell malfunction or
power failure. It is designed to prevent a weight bearing machine from
exceeding its capacity, thus preventing accidents in industrial
settings. The device meets category 3 EN 13849-1:2008, PL d standard
requirements and is ideal for application in off-highway vehicles,
agricultural equipment, and construction.
For detailed specifications, pricing, applications engineering support,
or additional information, please visit www.vpgtransducers.com.
About VPG Transducers
VPG Transducers is comprised of the Tedea-Huntleigh, Sensortronics,
Revere, and Celtron brands of Vishay Precision Group (VPG). Our
transducers use advanced strain gage technology, enabling VPG to offer a
wide range of standard and custom-tailored sensors and solutions for
measuring force (weight, torque, pressure, etc.). www.vpgtransducers.com
About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer,
manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil
technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurements systems specializing
in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current
measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products,
providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and
foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company's force
sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product
portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names
recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more,
visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005138/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]