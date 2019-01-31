[October 18, 2018]

New Online Experience Makes It Easier to Plan Events at 5,400 IHG Hotels Worldwide

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) has collaborated with Social Tables to launch the company's new groups and meetings 'Shop & RFP' digital experience. Using cutting-edge search technology powered by Social Tables, this new global platform is designed to bring together groups, meeting and event planners, with the 5,400+ IHG hotels around the globe, making it simple to source and compare venues.

The platform makes it easier for those planning events to choose the space that is right for them and will ensure their next meeting, event, or celebration is unforgettable. The new site has already seen users submit over 15,000 RFPs to IHG hotels around the world.

The new platform contains a suite of important information including hotel and meeting room details, such as room capacities, floor plans and interactive maps, along with image galleries and nearby attractions. With this information, anyone from a corporate travel planner to an executive booking their child's next sports trip can find exactly what they are looking for based on location, capacities and amenities across IHG's 15 leading brands, including InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants and Holiday Inn® Hotels.

Derek DeCross, SVP Global Sales, IHG, said: "We have hotels with meeting space in more locations around the world than anyone else, so it's critical we make it easy to access all the information our meeting planners and customers need to select and book the right location. With each event being unique, meeting and event planners need real-time access to capacity information and robust content that will help make their decision - and that's what we set out to do."

"We're investing in our groups and meetings experience with programs such as this one to enhance the experience for all customers. With our new online platform, we can truly showcase our portfolio of leading brands and give meeting planners, from occasional to professional, the ability to find the best hotel to fit their needs and requirements. As we learn more about the needs and buying behaviors of customers through this site we'll build a richer experience and ongoing enhanced features and functionality."

Dan Berger, CEO and Founder of Social Tables added "Social Tables is honored to be selected as the architect and technology provider powering the new IHG groups and meetings 'Shop & RFP' digital experience. Working alongside IHG – a leader in this space - has been a proud moment for Social Tables and we look forward to making the IHG groups and meetigs Shop & RFP digital experience even better in the coming years."







Customers who make bookings on behalf of others can also take advantage of IHG ® Business Rewards and earn themselves points every time they book accommodation, meetings or an event at participating IHG hotels worldwide. From board meetings and conferences to weddings and social events, each booking is rewarded no matter the size.

Visit the groups and meetings 'Shop & RFP' digital experience at: ihg.com/meetings

Notes to Editors:

About IHG

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™ Hotels, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,400 hotels and 810,000 guest rooms in almost 100 countries, with nearly 1,800 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/ihg, www.facebook.com/ihg and www.youtube.com/ihgplc.

About Social Tables

Social Tables' award winning hospitality platform creates successful face-to-face events. The company's innovative event sales, event services, and group distribution platforms have helped over 250,000 planners and 5,000 hotel & venue professionals execute 4.5 million events. Social Tables has won a variety of industry awards including "Innovator of the Year" from Catersource and "Best Industry Innovation" from the International Live Event Association. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Social Tables has 110 employees that have created a culture recognized for being a best place to work by SmartCEO and the Washington Post. The company was seventh in Washington, DC in the 2018 Inc 5000. Social Tables is a proud leader in the DC tech community and has opened its doors to 350 organizations to host events for a total of 15,000 people at its headquarters free of charge.

About Social Tables Group Distribution Platform

The Social Tables Group Distribution Platform is the only customizable direct channel for groups & meetings to generate RFPs and cut commission costs. Built to empower hotel chains to generate demand through their direct digital channels, this platform has robust features that include but are not limited to rich listings, comparison views, interactive floor plans, and RFP submission tools.

