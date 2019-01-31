[October 18, 2018] New RSM Traceability Solution Brings Total Food Supply Chain Transparency to Suppliers and Consumers

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the nation's leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – today announced the launch of CLEARthru™ as the first enterprise resource planning (ERP)-based blockchain traceability solution that brings best-in-class supply chain integrity, safety and product source tracking information to consumers through the use of blockchain. Leveraging direct ERP system integration with Hyperledger blockchain technology, CLEARthru enables food and beverage manufacturers, distributors and retailers to code, track and trace food and beverage items starting at the field-level, processing facility or packing plant – and in turn, makes that data easily accessible to consumers. While many ERP solutions offer lot traceability, RSM's CLEARthru takes traceability to the next level by providing access to information across the value chain in seconds, rather than days by using a blockchain ledger. "As a society, today we're more interested in the path our food takes from field to fork than ever before," said Chris Jones, principal with RSM. "CLEARthru leverages the power of blockchain to let food producers and brands add a new layer of transparency with the end user – giving consumers a complete window into wheretheir food comes from for the first time. Imagine being able to instantly see photos of the farm where the broccoli you're eating originated; it's a powerful opportunity for brands to not just establish trust, but to build personal connections with their consumers."



With a simple scan, consumers access a comprehensive dashboard of product information – from country of origin to grower, lot number, allergen information and expiration dates. In addition, CLEARthru can communicate directly with consumers to share recall notices, and to send value-added product information, promotions and recipes. For food brands, CLEARthru delivers a flexible, open architecture solution, delivering control and management over the entire value chain. The solution is developed and fully maintained by RSM, meaning there are no third-party applications to integrate.

"CLEARthru is designed to provide a highly configurable, comprehensive solution specifically for the food and beverage industry," Jones added. "The solution is dynamic, and the website portal can be hosted by RSM or the manufacturer or retailer – at a low total cost of ownership." To learn more, visit www.rsmus.com/clearthru. About RSM US LLP

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment. RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent, audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 43,000 people in over 120 countries.

